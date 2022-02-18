SAG Awards nominee profile: Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’) stands out as attention-hungry Roman Roy

In the 28-year history of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, there have been two instances of costar trios being nominated against each other in the drama actress category. Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco and Nancy Marchand (“The Sopranos”) set that precedent in 2000 and were followed just last year by Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin (“The Crown”). Until this year, there were no cases on the male side, but now, “Succession” stars Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong constitute the first. Of the three, Culkin is the only SAG Award newcomer, and that freshman status may help him stand out to voters.

In addition to his two cast mates, Culkin’s challengers in the drama actor race include Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) and Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”). All are new to the category except for Crudup, who was nominated here for the same role in 2020. He and Strong are the only past SAG Award winners in the group, having prevailed in the film ensemble category for “Spotlight” (2016) and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (2021), respectively. Cox has one past individual TV bid to his name for the limited series “Nuremberg” (2001) as well as a drama cast one for “Deadwood” (2007).

SEE SAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 film and 9 TV categories

The third season of “Succession,” which concluded last December, depicts the central Roy family’s continued cold-blooded power struggle over their conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo. As the youngest son of the company’s founder, Culkin’s Roman Roy is shown to be as flippant and attention-hungry as always. However, he also begins to take a serious approach to securing his own future success, partly by ensuring the installation of his confidant and paramour, Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron), as interim CEO.

For the first time in 13 years, all five drama actor nominees also share in ensemble bids. The remaining two casts in that lineup hail from “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Yellowstone.” Aside from Cox and Strong, two of the 18 nominated “Succession” players have earned notices elsewhere. Sarah Snook’s portrayal of Roman Roy’s sister, Shiv, has earned her a nomination in this year’s drama actress category. Matthew Macfadyen, who plays Shiv’s husband, Tom Wambsgans, competed along with his “Frost/Nixon” costars against the eventual victors from “Slumdog Millionaire” in the 2009 film ensemble contest.

SEE SAG Awards predictions odds in all 9 TV categories

At 39, Culkin is the youngest actor in his lineup by nearly four years. If he emerges triumphant, he will rank as the fifth youngest champ in his category’s history. The record holder in that regard is Anthony Edwards, who prevailed at 33 and 35 for “ER” in 1996 and 1998. Those who would place between him and Culkin are Kiefer Sutherland (37 and 39, “24,” 2004 and 2006), James Gandolfini (38, “The Sopranos,” 2000), and Michael C. Hall (38, “Dexter,” 2010).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

PREDICTthe SAG Awards now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?