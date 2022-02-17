SAG Awards nominee profile: Kirsten Dunst (‘The Power of the Dog’) lands overdue first solo nomination

After being overlooked by the industry outside of her Emmy-nominated work on FX’s anthology series “Fargo,” Kirsten Dunst has finally scooped up her first individual Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her turn as the fragile, anxiety-ridden widowed proprietress Rose Gordon in Jane Campion‘s Western psychological drama “The Power of the Dog.” This individual recognition for the Netflix film comes fives years after Dunst won the ensemble prize as part of the “Hidden Figures” cast.

In the supporting actress category, she finds herself in the company of three other actors who accrued their maiden solo citations this year: Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) and Netflix companion Ruth Negga (“Passing”). Of this bunch, Balfe is the only one with a corresponding ensemble nomination for her film. Rounding out the lineup is 17-time nominee Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”), who has three victories to her name: one as a member of the ensemble of “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) and two individual statuettes for “The Aviator” (2004) and “Blue Jasmine” (2013). Like Balfe, she raked in a second nom as a member of an ensemble this year — but for Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up,” not “Nightmare Alley.”

Based on Thomas Savage‘s 1967 novel of the same name, “The Power of the Dog” is set in 1920s Montana and centers on Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), a brutal, ornery cowboy whose anger and bitterness have hardened him over the years and eventually set up a confrontation with new additions to the familial fold. One of these additions is Dunst’s Rose, to whom Phil does not take kindly after she marries his gentlemanly brother, George (Jesse Plemons). Dunst gives an emotionally bruising performance as Rose, who is beset by the crippling anxiety of moving up to another social class and driven to alcoholism and paranoia by her ruthless brother-in-law. The actress plays Rose’s unfaltering disquiet to perfection, effectively transforming into a bundle of nerves whenever Rose finds herself in Phil’s company and embodying her emotional prostration. At the same time, she breathes unwavering warmth and kindness into her performance, ultimately making Rose the heart of the film.

Even though “The Power of the Dog” was left out of the ensemble category at the SAG Awards, it still tied “House of Gucci” for the most film nominations with three, the other two for Cumberbatch in lead and Kodi Smit-McPhee in supporting, and is thereby the only movie to produce more than two solo noms for its cast members this year. It also led the recently announced Oscar nominations with 12, of which four are for the film’s main quartet of actors, including Dunst and her significant other, SAG Awards snubbee Plemons. Should this overwhelming industry support for “Power” also be present in the actors guild, it’s possible that Dunst, an unequivocally integral part of the film, is swept up in it. It would be the perfect opportunity for Dunst’s peers in SAG-AFTRA to pay the actor her due, after they overlooked her even for her work on “Fargo.” And since this is her most decorated performance to date, as she also bagged Critics Choice and AACTA International Awards noms for it, she might indeed be in the best position she’s ever been to win an industry prize.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

