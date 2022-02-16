SAG Awards nominee profile: Kodi Smit-McPhee (‘The Power of the Dog’) could become the youngest supporting actor winner

After Jane Campion‘s Western psychological drama “The Power of the Dog” cuts to the end credits, it’s Kodi Smit-McPhee‘s revelatory turn as the cunning, mysterious Peter Gordon that will linger in your mind long afterwards. The young Australian actor gives one of the most inspired performances of the year in the Netflix film, which has now earned him his first Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

In the supporting actor race, Smit-McPhee isn’t the only nominee to earn recognition from the guild for the first time. Troy Kotsur is in the same boat, breaking through with Apple TV+’s Sundance acquisition “CODA,” for which the actor netted a second nom as a member of its ensemble. Though Ben Affleck, too, bagged his first solo bid this year for his charming work in Amazon’s “The Tender Bar,” he was previously nominated as a member of the ensembles of “Good Will Hunting” (1997) and won for “Shakespeare in Love” (1998) and “Argo” (2012). Rounding out the lineup is “House of Gucci” star Jared Leto, a five-time nominee who previously won this category for “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013) and was nominated again last year for “The Little Things.” He joins Kotsur as the only other actor in this lineup with a corresponding ensemble nom for his film, which he also had for “Dallas Buyers Club.”

Based on Thomas Savage‘s 1967 novel of the same name, “The Power of the Dog” is set in 1920s Montana and centers on Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), a rough-and-tumble cowboy whose anger and bitterness have hardened him over the years and eventually set up a confrontation with his brother’s new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her effeminate teenage son (Smit-McPhee). Smit-McPhee steals the film as Peter, at first a seemingly sensitive young man whose quiet temperament and gentle demeanor make him a target for Phil’s aggressive bullying, but who eventually proves to bear tranquil confidence and discernment behind his deceptive fragility. The actor’s turn triumphs in its unwavering restraint, revealing itself fully not until the film’s startling (albeit understated) ending, which leaves you wanting to revisit the performance to pay close attention to all its subtle details.

It’s the memorability of Smit-McPhee’s turn that perhaps makes it unsurprising it’s one of the most rewarded performances of the season. The actor not only swept the critics awards but also secured nominations at all major industry awards, including the Oscars and Australia’s AACTA International Awards, where he won. Should he also reign victorious at the SAG Awards on Feb. 27, he’ll become the supporting actor category’s youngest winner ever at age 25, edging out Heath Ledger, who died at 28 and won posthumously for 2008’s “The Dark Knight.” And while SAG-AFTRA voters are known for their proclivity for rewarding industry vets, especially in this category, the acclaim for Smit-McPhee’s performance and the strength of “The Power of the Dog” itself — which, despite missing in ensemble, nabbed two additional solo noms for Cumberbatch in lead and Dunst in supporting — could ultimately tip him over the edge. Plus, don’t discount that the film was an audience success for Netflix, which has a notorious tendency to reign over the SAG Awards.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

SAG Awards odds for Best Supporting Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee is ahead

