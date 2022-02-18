SAG Awards nominee profile: Lee Jung-jae (‘Squid Game’) could benefit from show’s global popularity

Last September, the South Korean series “Squid Game” soared to global phenomenon status as millions of Netflix viewers made it the streamer’s most-watched show ever. Now that the winter awards season has begun, the popular program has proven its merit by amassing four Screen Actors Guild award nominations, including one for star Lee Jung-jae. This not only makes Lee the first Asian-born drama actor nominee, but also the first male TV performer to individually earn SAG Award recognition for a fully non-English language role.

Lee’s challengers in the drama actor contest are Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) and “Succession” trio Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong. Crudup is the only one to have contended for this award before, having first been recognized for the same role in 2020. He and Strong have each triumphed once in the film ensemble category for “Spotlight” (2016) and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (2021), respectively. Cox has previously earned two TV bids for the limited series “Nuremberg” (2001) and the drama program “Deadwood” (2007).

SEE SAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 film and 9 TV categories

“Squid Game” mixes traditional drama with survival and horror elements to create a totally original viewing experience. Its plot revolves around a twisted contest in which 456 players compete in a series of deadly challenges for a grand prize equivalent to $38 million. Lee plays the role of Seong Gi-hun, a gambling addict who participates in the game in order to earn enough money to be granted custody of his daughter. As he steadily survives challenge after challenge, it becomes more and more difficult for him to maintain his sense of moral judgment.

For the first time since 2009, all of this year’s drama actor contenders also picked up bids as members of their ensembles. The remaining two shows in this cast lineup are “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Yellowstone.” Included among Lee’s nominated cast mates are nine more SAG Award newcomers who range in age from 27 to 77 and whose careers span up to three decades. The youngest of the bunch, Jung Ho-yeon, is in the running for the drama actress prize.

SEE SAG Awards predictions odds in all 9 TV categories

At 49, Lee falls within the older half of all first-time nominees in his category’s history. If he prevails, he will be only the third recipient of this award to have been born outside of the United States. The two who preceded him were Kiefer Sutherland (“24,” 2004 and 2006) and Hugh Laurie (“House,” 2007 and 2009), who belong to a group of eight drama actor nominees who originated from England. The most recent entrants on that list were 2021 contenders Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) and Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

PREDICTthe SAG Awards now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?