SAG Awards: What happens when co-stars compete for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress?

Over the first 28 years of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, 13 pairs or trios have received nominations for the same TV movie or limited series. The ones who set this precedent were “A Cooler Climate” costars Judy Davis and Sally Field, who both vied for the 2000 Best TV Movie/Mini Actress prize against eventual winner Halle Berry (“Introducing Dorothy Dandridge”).

Since then, only four of the actresses placed in these situations have pulled off victories, leaving current contenders Jean Smart and Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”) with just a 33% chance of doing so. Smart and Winslet’s challengers are Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”), and Margaret Qualley (“Maid”).

Judging by this category’s past eight instances of double or triple losses, it is most beneficial for someone nominated here against a set of costars to be younger than at least one of them. This has applied in seven of the eight cases and works out well for all three current single nominees, since Smart is the oldest in the lineup at 70.

It also helps to be a past SAG nominee, given that Berry was the only one of the eight who was not. However, it is also preferable to be new to the category, as evidenced by the fact that just three of the eight champs had previously contended here. Most of the others had been recognized for their work in feature films. This statistic benefits Erivo and Qualley, who both earned their first SAG bids two years ago for the films “Harriet” (solo) and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (ensemble), respectively.

In order to triumph in this situation, it is better to have never won a SAG Award before, as indicated by the fact that only three of these eight women had already prevailed here or elsewhere. This is good news for Coolidge, Erivo, and Qualley, since each of their potential SAG victories would be their first.

If either Smart or Winslet becomes the fifth actress to defeat at least one costar here, she will follow the example originally set by Meryl Streep, who won in 2004 over her “Angels in America” castmates Mary-Louise Parker and Emma Thompson as well as “The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone” duo Anne Bancroft and Helen Mirren. Next came Drew Barrymore, who defeated her “Grey Gardens” costar Jessica Lange in 2010. One year later, Claire Danes prevailed over her fellow “Temple Grandin” cast members Catherine O’Hara and Julia Ormond. The most recent entrant on the list was Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”), who beat her castmates Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon and “Feud: Bette and Joan” pair Lange and Susan Sarandon.

In 2006, Joanne Woodward and Robin Wright were both nominated for “Empire Falls” against eventual winner S. Epatha Merkerson (“Lackawanna Blues”). Annette Bening and Cloris Leachman (“Mrs. Harris”) then both vied for the 2007 prize but lost to Mirren (“Elizabeth I”). In 2014, Mirren defeated another pair when she won for “Phil Spector” over Holly Hunter and Moss (“Top of the Lake”). Prior to this year, the two most recent cases involved Amy Adams and Patricia Clarskon (“Sharp Objects”), who were beaten by Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”) and Arquette and Joey King (“The Act”), who lost to Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”).

