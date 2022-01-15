SAG Awards nominated movie casts: ‘Belfast,’ ‘CODA,’ ‘Don’t Look Up,’ ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘King Richard’

The biggest surprise with this year’s five movies nominated for Best Ensemble at the SAG Awards is the absence of Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.” Not only is the Western considered one of the top films of 2021, but three of its cast —Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee — merited solo nominations.

The Best Ensemble prize at the SAG Awards is the guild’s equivalent of Best Picture at the Oscars. However, in some good news for “The Power of the Dog” fans, only 12 of the 26 films to claim this trophy went on to take the top Academy Award. Last year’s winner with the guild, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” earned six Oscar nominations including Best Picture but went home empty- handed.

Here’s a closer look at the five nominees for Best Ensemble at this year’s SAG Awards. (To find out which cast we think will prevail click through the photo gallery above. We’ve predicted the winners in all 15 categories at the SAG Awards on Feb. 27.)

“Belfast”

Kenneth Branagh’s engaging semi-autobiographical coming of age story about a working-class Belfast family has been considered one of the top contenders since its won the prestigious People’s Choice Award at the Toronto Film Festival. Winners of that honor often go on to win the top Oscar including 2018’s “The Green Book” and 2020’s “Nomadland.” “Outlander” star Caitriona Balfe was singled out by the guild for her supporting turn as well. Nominated for 11 Critics Choice Awards, “Belfast” was named best of 2021 by the Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Assn.

“CODA”

This dramedy about a deaf family who relies too much on their hearing teenage daughter was the big hit at least year’s Sundance Film Festival winning five awards including both the audience and grand jury prizes for best ensemble. Deaf actor Troy Kotsur is nominated for a SAG award for his featured role and he’s already won several honors including the Gotham Independent Film Award. “CODA” is nominated for four Critics Choice Awards.

“Don’t Look Up”

Adam McKay’s dark satire, which has divided both critics and audiences, revolves around two astronomers who discover a meteorite that will destroy the Earth but can’t seem to convince anyone of the seriousness of the issue. The film boasts five Oscar-winners: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Mark Rylance. Netflix’s second-most watched feature, “Don’t Look Up” has won Best Ensemble from the San Diego Film Critics Society, Best Comedy from the Las Vegas Film Critics Society and is nominated for six Critics Choice Awards.

“House of Gucci”

Ridley Scott examines one of the richest and most dysfunctional family in the crime drama fueled by the SAG nominated performances from Lady Gaga and Oscar-winner Jared Leto. The film also stars Adam Driver and Oscar-winners Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons. “Gucci” is nominated for AARP Movie for Grownup honors for Best Ensemble and was nominated in that category by the Detroit Film Critics Society, the Las Vegas Film Critics Society ad Portland Critics Assn.

“King Richard”

Inspiring biopic about Richard Williams, whose maverick approach to tennis coaching turned his daughters Venus and Serena Williams into the legendary champions they are today. Besides ensemble, “King Richard” also was nominated for the leading performance of Will Smith. “King Richard” has already received 23 awards and is up for six Critics Choice Awards including picture and actor.

