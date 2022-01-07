SAG Awards nominations predictions: Will ‘Succession’ finally find success? A ‘Power of the Dog’ ensemble snub? [WATCH]

Fire up your Instagram because the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are just days away. Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens will announce them Wednesday, Jan 12 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on, yes, Instagram Live yet again. As you finalize your predictions, Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss theirs for TV and film.

Like most people, we both have “Succession” finally making a SAG Awards breakthrough after getting snubbed across the board for its first two seasons. But how hard will the nom comm go for the Roys? One of us has not one, not two, not three but four “Succession” men making the drama actor lineup. And speaking of belated breakthroughs, is this also the year when one of TV’s most-watched but under-discussed shows, “Yellowstone,” whose power-grab drama is frequently compared to that of “Succession,” also makes the cut?

In comedy, we’re forecasting a repeat of the Emmy results: “Ted Lasso” taking the ensemble prize, after losing it last year to “Schitt’s Creek,” a title defense for Jason Sudeikis and a first SAG Award win for Jean Smart for “Hacks.” But will they be joined by their supporting co-stars in the single TV actor and actress categories?

Over in film, will Netflix — SAG-AFTRA’s streaming service of choice — lock up three ensemble slots like it did last year? It has a bevy of contenders, including “The Power of the Dog” and “Don’t Look Up,” but neither of us is predicting both. Plus, will “West Side Story” underperform with its late screeners or is that irrelevant with this new timetable? And who could be the Jared Leto/”The Little Things” this year?

