SAG Awards TV nominations: Experts on ‘Succession’s’ big breakthrough and calling that ‘Yellowstone’ surprise [WATCH]

“Succession” finally found success at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, earning its first nominations ever — five, to be exact. But it was not the only hit show to break through after years of being overlooked: “Yellowstone” made the cut in the drama ensemble lineup. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss all the snubs and surprises on the TV side. (Click here for our film nominations analysis.)

Not unlike how “Succession” went from zero to nine acting Emmy nominations for Season 2, it went from zero to five SAG Awards bids for Season 3. Three of those came in the drama actor slate, which features Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong. It’s the first time that one show has fielded three nominees in the category in a single year and a sign of just how strong the HBO series is. With three nominees, the potential for a vote-split is there, paving the way for a win for Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) or Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), but we explain why you shouldn’t count out a “Succession” victory here.

SEE Full list of SAG Awards nominations

Meanwhile, “Yellowstone,” cable’s most-watched show, finally got some industry love, 10 days after its fourth season concluded. Chris called the nomination last week. Does this portend big things for the Kevin Costner Western at the Emmys? “Yellowstone’s” ensemble bid also meant that predicted nominee “Pose” was left out in the cold yet again. It did not receive nominations in any other category, so the groundbreaking FX series has ended its three-season run never nominated by the SAG Awards.

On the comedy side, we expect some Emmy deja vu when it comes to the winners. “Ted Lasso” dominated as predicted, reaping five bids. Last year, the Apple TV+ hit lost comedy ensemble to “Schitt’s Creek,” so it ought to be clear sailing this time around and there’s not much reason to think Jason Sudeikis can’t repeat himself. Jean Smart feels like a shoo-in in comedy actress for “Hacks.” The four-time Emmy champ had never been nominated for an individual SAG Award until now — and she got two, as she also made the five-woman lineup for limited/TV movie actress alongside her “Mare of Easttown” daughter Kate Winslet. Also, shout-out to “Mare” for snagging a stunt ensemble nomination.

Elsewhere, we lament the lack of an ensemble category for limited series and TV movies and try to come up with a limited series pitch for Ben Affleck.

