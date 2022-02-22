SAG Awards nominee profile: Brett Goldstein (‘Ted Lasso’) seeks the winning goal as lovably gruff Roy Kent

Brett Goldstein is celebrating his first individual SAG Award nomination in the TV comedy actor category. He’s nominated for his portrayal of grunting and grizzled footballer Roy Kent on “Ted Lasso.”

Among the people that Goldstein is up against for the honor are his co-star and last year’s winner in the category, Jason Sudeikis. Also nominated are Michael Douglas for “The Kominsky Method” and both Steve Martin and Martin Short for “Only Murders in the Building.” In addition to his individual win last year, Sudeikis was also nominated as a member of the “Lasso” ensemble. Douglas’s two nominations this year bring his SAG tally to eight noms. He’s won two of those: with the film ensemble of “Traffic” (2000) and for his individual TV movie performance in “Behind the Candelabra” (2013). Martin and Short’s nominations mark the first SAG bids in their extensive careers along with their additional noms with the “Only Murders” cast. And Goldstein was nominated with the cast of “Ted Lasso” last year, but was defeated by the cast of “Schitt’s Creek.”

In the second season of the Apple TV+ series, Roy has retired from football and finds some solace in coaching a girls’ team. At the insistence of his girlfriend Keeley (Juno Temple), he takes a job as a TV pundit but soon finds himself drawn back to AFC Richmond in the role of assistant coach. Goldstein effortlessly flips back and forth between Roy’s gruff approach to most situations and his more caring side that shows especially with Keeley and his niece Phoebe. His return to the club as a coach is also fun and endearing as he helps the Richmond players understand the roots of what makes them talented athletes.

Goldstein, who also serves as a writer for the show, is coming off a big Emmy win back in September when he beat three of his castmates to win Best Comedy Supporting Actor. But there is a factor that could play against Goldstein at the SAG Awards and that’s the fact that he’s nominated against the show’s lead, Sudeikis. We have often seen co-stars split votes at the SAG Awards, particularly in the television categories. Though vote-splitting didn’t hurt Goldstein against his costars at the Emmys, it’s not out of the question that it might have helped Sudeikis win this category last year when both Eugene Levy and Dan Levy were nominated for “Schitt’s Creek.” Then again, we also saw that Catherine O’Hara won the comedy actress prize for “Schitt’s Creek” despite being nominated against castmate Annie Murphy, so don’t count out Goldstein if there’s as much passion for “Ted Lasso” as there was for “Schitt’s Creek” last year.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards now until Feb. 27

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?