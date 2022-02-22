SAG Awards nominee profile: Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’) looks to defend his title, this time against a teammate

Jason Sudeikis is back at the SAG Awards with two nominations for “Ted Lasso,” for ensemble performance and for his individual comedy actor performance for his portrayal of the titular role. He’s looking to defend his title in the category after prevailing in it last year.

Among the actors Sudeikis is competing against are his co-star, Brett Goldstein, Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) and both Steve Martin and Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”). Goldstein was a nominee last year as part of the cast of “Ted Lasso,” but this is his first individual nomination. Douglas is on his eighth SAG Award nomination, having won twice: best motion picture cast for “Traffic” (2000) and best TV movie/limited series actor for “Behind the Candelabra” (2013). The nominations for Martin and Short are their first career nominations along with their comedy ensemble nom for “Only Murders.”

Sudeikis received his first nominations last year for “Ted Lasso.” In addition to the TV comedy actor race, which he won, he and his “Ted” team were also up for the comedy cast award but lost out to the ensemble from “Schitt’s Creek.”

In the second season of the Apple TV+ series, Ted finds himself having to face several dark aspects of his life that run counter to the relentless positivity he normally exudes. Most of this comes from the arrival of a sports psychologist (Sarah Niles), which brings out his distaste for therapy. He also is forced to deal with unresolved issues that he’s been avoiding surrounding the death of his father as well as a betrayal from one of his closest confidants. It was a fine line for Sudeikis to walk in his portrayal, but he succeeds, and in doing so shows Ted in a completely new light.

Sudeikis is well positioned to repeat his win. He’s coming off winning Best Comedy Actor at the Emmys back in September (along with a win for Comedy Series as a producer). And the second season was well received, with Sudeikis garnering praise for his performance, which “continues to inspire” and shines “brighter than ever.”

But there is a complicating factor in this race: unlike last year, Sudeikis is now competing against one of his co-stars in Goldstein. SAG has a history of vote-splitting when co-stars are nominated against each other, especially on the TV side; no one has won the comedy actor prize against a co-star since “Ally McBeal’s” Robert Downey Jr. bested Peter MacNicol in 2001. It quite possibly helped Sudeikis win last year when Eugene Levy and Dan Levy were both nominated for “Schitt’s Creek.” But vote-splitting doesn’t always happen under these circumstances. Catherine O’Hara was able to win the TV comedy actress category last year despite being nominated against Annie Murphy for the same show.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

