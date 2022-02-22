SAG Awards nominee profile: Martin Short (‘Only Murders in the Building’) could nab first win after decades on TV

Last year Steve Martin and Martin Short commemorated the 35th anniversary of their first screen collaboration, “Three Amigos!,” by costarring on the new Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building.” Now their performances have put them both in the running for their first Screen Actors Guild Awards. In Short’s case, this is one of 10 live action series for which he has been credited as a regular over the past five decades. If the 71-year-338-day-old actor wins the favor of his acting peers, he will surpass Jeffrey Tambor (71 years, 206 days old, “Transparent,” 2016) as his category’s oldest champion ever.

Aside from Martin, Short’s challengers in the comedy actor contest are Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) and “Ted Lasso” duo Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis. Last year Sudeikis won this award and contended with Goldstein for the comedy ensemble prize, which went to the cast of “Schitt’s Creek” instead. Douglas is also a past winner, having been honored for his portrayal of Liberace in the TV movie “Behind the Candelabra” (2013) and as part of the cast of the film “Traffic” (2000). This marks his third individual nomination for this series following bids in 2019 and 2020.

On “Only Murders in the Building,” Short plays Oliver Putnam, a down-on-his-luck Broadway director who teams up with his fellow building tenants Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) to investigate the killing of one of their neighbors. When the trio start a true crime podcast, Putnam at last finds a purpose in serving as its director. However, his feelings of glory are soon overshadowed by the realization of the risks of associating himself with the investigation.

This is the ninth year in which all five of this category’s nominees are also included in the comedy ensemble lineup. Those two remaining slots are filled by the casts of “The Great” and “Hacks.” Gomez, Martin, and Short share their collective bid with four other actors, including fellow SAG Award newcomers Aaron Dominguez, Jackie Hoffman, and Jayne Houdyshell. Their final nominated castmate is Amy Ryan, whose SAG resume consists of a supporting bid for the film “Gone Baby Gone” (2008) and a film ensemble victory for “Birdman” (2015).

“Only Murders in the Building” is the 10th comedy series for which multiple men have received SAG bids in a single year. The first such case involved “Frasier” costars Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce, who battled each other every year from 1995 to 2002. The next shows added to the list were “Seinfeld” (Jason Alexander and Michael Richards, 1996-1998), “Everybody Loves Raymond” (Peter Boyle and Ray Romano, 2002; Boyle, Brad Garrett, and Romano, 2004), “Ally McBeal” (Robert Downey Jr. and Peter MacNicol, 2001) and “Boston Legal” (William Shatner and James Spader, 2006).

In the early 2010s Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”) was involved in showdowns with costars Ed O’Neill (2011) and Eric Stonestreet (2012, 2013, 2015). The duos who most recently preceded Martin and Short were Bill Hader and Henry Winkler (“Barry,” 2019), Alan Arkin and Douglas (“The Kominsky Method,” 2019 and 2020), and Dan Levy and Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek,” 2021). In most of the above cases, the dueling co-stars lost, perhaps splitting each other’s votes and canceling each other out. But Pierce did win against Grammer in 1996, Downey beat MacNicol in 2001, and just last year Catherine O’Hara beat her “Schitt’s Creek” costar Annie Murphy in the comedy actress race, so don’t count out Martin or Short.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards now until Feb. 27

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?