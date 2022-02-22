SAG Awards nominee profile: Michael Douglas (‘The Kominsky Method’) could turn his character’s fictional Emmy into a real prize

Michael Douglas may not have won an Emmy for the third and final season of “The Kominsky Method” like his character Sandy does in the series finale, but the actor has another shot at a trophy for the role. Douglas picked up two more Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for the Netflix comedy in comedy actor and ensemble categories, and has now received bids for every season of the show.

The comedy actor race has no shortage of industry veterans this year. Douglas has far and away the most SAG nominations of the bunch with a total of eight, including two wins for the film ensemble of “Traffic” and for his individual performance in the TV movie “Behind the Candelabra.” He’s facing off against Jason Sudeikis, last year’s champion in this category for “Ted Lasso” who now has four lifetime citations from the guild. Sudeikis’s costar Brett Goldstein earned his first solo nomination this year and now has three to his name. Legendary duo Steve Martin and Martin Short round out the category and they’re both shockingly celebrating their first-ever SAG nominations for “Only Murders in the Building” with two nominations apiece.

While Douglas has never prevailed for “The Kominsky Method” at SAG before, his competition this year could tip the scales in his favor. The series performed well in nominations, with not only Douglas sneaking back into this race but the ensemble landing another bid as well. He’s also facing off against two sets of costars, who could split just enough votes for him to eke out a victory. Although Sudeikis has won in this race before, he’s never had to face off against Goldstein. The “Ted Lasso” title character might seem a clear choice to fans, but both took home Emmys for their roles, so there may not be a consensus pick. Ditto for Martin and Short, who both steal scenes in “Only Murders” and feel vital to the series in completely different ways. With “Kominsky” still popular with the guild and these internal competitions, Douglas could surprise.

His performance in the final season would warrant the victory, too. With his costar Alan Arkin departing the show, the season kicked off with Douglas’s character bidding an emotional farewell to his late friend. In Arkin’s absence, series creator Chuck Lorre enlisted Kathleen Turner for a hilarious and tearjerking arc as Douglas’s ex-wife Roz, a smart choice that rekindled the chemistry between the duo from their films “Romancing the Stone,” “The Jewel of the Nile,” and “The War of the Roses.” Their hysterical antagonism turns into a real friendship right before Roz dies in the series finale, so over the course of six episodes Douglas gets to show off his range. Not to mention that Sandy gets to accept an Emmy Award in one of the series’ final scenes, a sequence that might make SAG voters want to give him a real trophy for his efforts too.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

