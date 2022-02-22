SAG Awards nominee profile: Steve Martin (‘Only Murders in the Building’) is finally a nominee and would be a historic winner

Over a steady period of 55 years, Grammy, Emmy, and honorary Oscar winner Steve Martin has proven himself a consummate entertainer with countless TV and film credits. Even so, it took 28 years for him to earn recognition from his peers in the Screen Actors Guild. Now the 76-year-old is a SAG Awards contender at last with individual and ensemble nominations for the comedy series “Only Murders in the Building,” making him the oldest first-time nominee across all three male solo TV categories.

In the comedy actor race, Martin faces his costar, Martin Short, as well as Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) and “Ted Lasso” pair Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis. Goldstein and Sudeikis both won Emmys for their roles last September, and the latter is this SAG category’s reigning champ; both also vied for the comedy cast prize last year against the eventual winners from “Schitt’s Creek.” Short is a SAG newcomer just like Steve Martin, while Douglas is on his third individual bid for this series; he has one TV trophy under his belt for the movie “Behind the Candelabra” (2013) as well as a film ensemble victory for “Traffic” (2000).

Created by Martin and “Grace and Frankie” producer John Hoffman, Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” attracted a wide audience last fall due to its blend of comedy, mystery, and light thrills. Martin plays the role of Charles-Haden Savage, a TV actor whose stardom faded over two decades ago. After a tenant in his apartment building is killed, he ends up starting a podcast with neighbors Oliver Putnam (Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) as a way of investigating the crime. As the trio uncover more and more secrets, he is pulled increasingly further out of his comfort zone.

For the ninth time, all five comedy actor hopefuls are also nominated for the corresponding ensemble award. Those two remaining slots are filled by the casts of “The Great” and “Hacks.” Aside from Gomez, Martin, and Short, the “Only Murders in the Building” team includes SAG first-timers Aaron Dominguez, Jackie Hoffman, and Jayne Houdyshell. The seventh and last nominated member of the cast is Amy Ryan, who was first recognized by the guild for her supporting turn in “Gone Baby Gone” (2007) before triumphing as part of the ensemble of “Birdman” (2014).

The average age of this year’s comedy actor nominees (62) is the second highest in the category’s history after that of the 2019 contenders (67). That group consisted of winner Tony Shalhoub (65, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), “Barry” duo Bill Hader (40) and Henry Winkler (73), and Douglas (74) and his costar, Alan Arkin (84). Martin would be the oldest man to ever win this award, surpassing the record set by 71-year-old Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”) in 2016.

Douglas (now 78) and Arkin are the only men who have ever vied for this prize at a later age than Martin. Aside from Short (71), Tambor, and Winkler, the category has seen three more septuagenarian nominees: William Shatner (74, “Boston Legal,” 2006), Eugene Levy (74, “Schitt’s Creek,” 2021), and Larry David (70, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” 2018).

