SAG Awards film predictions: Experts make winner picks and have some thoughts on the Oscars’ popularity problem [WATCH]

A year after a pre-taped Zoom ceremony, the Screen Actors Guild Awards will hand out statuettes in the flesh on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS. So who will win? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their film predictions and, of course, weigh in on the Oscars’ latest move to try to fix its popularity crisis.

Oscar frontrunner “The Power of the Dog” is not nominated in the ensemble category, so to whom will the spoils go? If you go by the odds, “Belfast,” which is second in the Best Picture odds, will collect the prize, but really, you can make an argument for any other other nominees — “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “House of Gucci” and “King Richard” — and a win would make sense. Of these, only “House of Gucci” is not a Best Picture nominee, but it’s the only one here who maxed out on nominations with three.

SEE Oscar Experts Typing: Is there a case for Penelope Cruz to win Best Actress?

The other uncertain race is lead actress, which could offer some clarity on the Oscar contest. Or not. We’re both sticking with Nicole Kidman, whose film “Being the Ricardos” has already nabbed two guild prizes for makeup and hairstyling and set decoration. Is the Amazon film just a stealth guild beast? Kidman, Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) and Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) are the only Oscar nominees of group, but could Lady Gaga surprise despite her Oscar snub and shake up an already topsy-turvy race?

Elsewhere, we have lots of thoughts on the Oscars’ decision exile eight categories to the pre-show, and one of us has a pitch that includes multiple shows and elimination rounds.

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards winners until Feb. 27

SAG Awards odds for Best Film Ensemble Who will win?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?