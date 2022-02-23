SAG Awards film winners predictions slugfest: Editors wonder, is there ANY category with a clear-cut front-runner? [WATCH]

With only a few days between now and the SAG Awards, you’d think Gold Derby’s Editors would be closer to a consensus on who will win, but it looks like most of these races are going to go down to the wire. Watch Chris Beachum, Denton Davidson, Marcus James Dixon and Daniel Montgomery try to make sense of these highly competitive categories in our final predictions slugfest above.

The four are already divided three ways right from the top. In the race for the best ensemble cast, Montgomery argues that it’s a close race between “Belfast” and “CODA,” with “Belfast” slightly out front: “They’re both heartwarming family stories with small-to-medium size casts.” But Davidson thinks that the similarities between those two movies and “King Richard,” another heartwarming family story, might open the door for the film that stands out from the rest, “Don’t Look Up” with “the big stars and the big cast. Historically that’s the kind of movie that wins.”

That convinced Dixon to change his prediction to “Don’t Look Up”: “It is the biggest cast, and it is on Netflix, which we know they love. It’s Meryl Streep and Leo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence,” all of whom, it should be noted, have won SAG Awards for individual performances before, so we know their industry peers like them. But Beachum thinks “Don’t Look Up” is in fourth place and it’s a three-way race between “Belfast,” “CODA,” and “King Richard.” And because the guild has so often awarded casts from underrepresented groups in Hollywood like “Slumdog Millionaire,” Black Panther,” and “Parasite,” he thinks it’s down to “CODA” and “Richard,” with “CODA” getting the slight edge.

So they’ve narrowed it down to four out of the five nominees — you’re welcome — but that’s not the only close call. Also watch the Editors debate Will Smith (“King Richard”) vs. Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”) vs. Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”) for the lead actor prize, Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) vs. Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) vs. Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) for lead actress, Kodi Smit-McPhee (“Power of the Dog”) vs. Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) for supporting actor, Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) vs. Kirsten Dunst (“Power of the Dog”) for supporting actress, and even “No Time to Die” vs. “Dune” vs. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” for stunt ensemble. Do you think you have the solutions for these SAG Awards riddles?

