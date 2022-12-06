SAG Awards Experts betting on Michelle Yeoh (‘Everything Everywhere’) to overtake Cate Blanchett (‘TAR’)

The Oscar race for Best Actress is shaping up to be a close one, so it’s no surprise that the SAG Awards race is a close call too. Perhaps surprisingly, though, they appear to be leaning in different directions. While the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed favor Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) to win at the Academy Awards, Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) has a slight advantage at the SAG Awards.

As of this writing four out of eight Experts who have chimed in so far (with more to come) are predicting Yeoh: Erik Davis (Fandango), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Meanwhile, Susan King (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (ABC) are predicting Blanchett. Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) is betting on Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”). And Tariq Khan (Fox TV) is going out on a limb for Naomi Ackie (“I Wanna Dance with Somebody”).

Blanchett has a long SAG Awards track record with three previous wins: individual acting trophies for “The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine” (which also won her Oscars) and an ensemble prize for “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.” Yeoh is still waiting for her first trophy. Her only previous SAG Award bid was as a member of the ensemble cast of the film “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Perhaps helping her case in this race is the fact that “Everything Everywhere” is also one of the top contenders for best ensemble cast, according to Experts, who rank the sci-fi film second to “The Fabelmans” for the top prize. Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Frances McDormand (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), and Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“) won in recent years for films that were also up for best cast. That said, “Blue Jasmine” didn’t have a corresponding cast nom when Blanchett won for it, so she could easily win again even if “TAR” mostly turns out to be the Cate Blanchett Show this awards season.

Who do you think will win? Will the SAG Awards indeed disagree with the Oscars? Make or update your own predictions here.

PREDICTthe 2023 SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?