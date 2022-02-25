Experts predict SAG TV Awards: A ‘Succession’ sweep, Emmy champs to repeat

Should “Succession” break out the brooms forthe Screen Actors Guild Awards? Or will “Squid Game” declare “game over”? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng make their final predictions for the TV categories before Sunday’s show. (Click here for our film predictions.)

After getting snubbed for its first two seasons, “Succession” earned five nominations across the three drama categories for its third installment. Will voters play catchup and award the Roys? It’s the overwhelming favorite in drama ensemble, but it’ll have to fend off “Squid Game,” a huge hit on SAG voters’ streamer of choice, Netflix, that also didn’t too shabby with two individual nominations. Drama actor is the trickiest category for “Succession” to navigate (and maybe to predict) since it fielded three nominees, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong. We are each picking a different “Succession” guy. A sign of a potential vote-split?

Despite the triple actor bids, drama actress might be the hardest category for “Succession” to win even though Sarah Snook is in first place. Former champ Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) is back — this time against co-star Reese Witherspoon –and could easily reclaim her crown the way Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) did last year after a year of ineligibility. We also explain why this could be the year Elisabeth Moss finally prevails for “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

In comedy and limited, we expect some rubber-stamping of incumbent Emmy champs “Ted Lasso,” Jason Sudeikis, Jean Smart (“Hacks”) and Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”). But in the open limited/TV movie actor race, we are split between a reigning Emmy winner and a SAG Award record holder.

