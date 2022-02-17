SAG Awards nominee profile: ‘Passing’s’ Ruth Negga could join this group of Black supporting actress winners

At the 13th Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony in 2007, Jennifer Hudson (“Dreamgirls”) made history as the first Black winner in the supporting actress category. In the time since, five of the 11 other Black women who have vied for the same award have succeeded. Ruby Dee (“American Gangster”) prevailed the very next year and was followed by Mo’Nique (2009’s “Precious”), Octavia Spencer (2011’s “The Help”), Lupita Nyong’o (2013’s “12 Years a Slave”) and Viola Davis (2016’s “Fences”). Now, having landed a nomination for her role in “Passing,” Ruth Negga could become the lucky seventh member of this group.

Negga faces Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”), Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) and Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”). Balfe, who is also up in ensemble for “Belfast,” and DeBose stand with Negga in forming the lineup’s SAG newcomer majority. Blanchett, also an ensemble contender for “Don’t Look Up,” and Dunst have each won a cast prize for “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) and “Hidden Figures” (2016), respectively. Prior to her lead victory for “Blue Jasmine” (2013), Blanchett prevailed here for “The Aviator” (2004) and collected notices for her featured turns in “Bandits” (2001), “Notes on a Scandal” (2006) and “I’m Not There” (2007).

Written and directed by SAG nominee Rebecca Hall (ensemble, 2008’s “Frost/Nixon”), “Passing” is an adaptation of the 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen. It centers on two Black women who rekindle their childhood friendship upon learning that they both engage in the practice of passing for white. However, Tessa Thompson’s Irene Redfield only does so in secret and primarily lives as Black, while Negga’s Clare Bellew is married to a bigoted white man and thus is typically forced to hide her true identity. Although their two lifestyles are more different than alike, their powerful bond only grows stronger as the story progresses, eventually reaching a point of danger.

Negga belongs to a club of just five actresses who have earned SAG recognition for their performances in black-and-white films. Balfe is also included in this bunch, making her and Negga the only such pair of direct competitors overall. The three women who preceded them were Blanchett (“I’m Not There”), Bérénice Bejo (2011’s “The Artist”) and June Squibb (2013’s “Nebraska”). There are no lead actress examples and only five across the male categories: supporting winner Martin Landau (1994’s “Ed Wood”), lead champ Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”), and lead nominees David Strathairn (2005’s “Good Night, and Good Luck”), Bruce Dern (“Nebraska”) and Gary Oldman (2020’s “Mank”).

Negga, who is originally from Ethiopia, would be the first African-born supporting female champion and the second in any individual film category after South African Charlize Theron, who won lead actress honors for 2003’s “Monster.” The only past supporting actress victors to have been born outside of the Americas or Europe hailed from Australia (Blanchett) and Korea (reigning champ Yuh-Jung Youn for “Minari”).

