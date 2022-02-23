SAG Awards nominee profile: Sandra Oh (‘The Chair’)

In 2013, Claire Danes made history with her Screen Actors Guild Award win for “Homeland” as the first woman to conquer two individual TV categories. This drama actress victory came just two years after she bagged her first statuette for the TV movie “Temple Grandin.” To date, she remains the only woman to have achieved this feat, but she could soon be joined by another. This depends on if previous drama actress champ Sandra Oh (“Grey’s Anatomy,” 2006 and “Killing Eve,” 2019) pulls off her third solo win for the comedy series “The Chair” this year.

Oh’s challengers in the comedy actress contest are Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Jean Smart (“Hacks”), and “Ted Lasso” pair Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham. All four are new to the category, like Oh, and each received one TV ensemble nomination prior to this year. Fanning, Temple, and Waddingham all vied for the 2021 comedy cast prize for these same series but lost to the actors from “Schitt’s Creek.” This year, they are all nominated in that category again, as is Smart, who picked up a third bid this year for the limited series “Mare of Easttown.” She was initially recognized in 2007 as a cast member of the drama series “24” but lost in that case to Oh and her “Grey’s Anatomy” team.

The six-episode inaugural season of “The Chair” was released on Netflix last August and drew much of its praise from Oh’s lead performance. Her character, Ji-Yoon Kim, is a fictional university’s new English department chair whose ambitious attitude is quickly squashed by her cantankerous colleagues. As the season progresses, her ability to serve her duty becomes increasingly hampered by her volatile relationship with her daughter and her attraction toward a fellow professor.

Oh’s SAG history started with a 2005 film ensemble win for “Sideways.” Aside from her 2006 solo and 2007 cast victories for “Grey’s Anatomy,” she received two more ensemble bids for the show in 2006 and 2008. The winners in those cases were the actors from “Lost” and “The Sopranos.” Four years after her 2014 departure from that series, she began starring opposite Jodie Comer on “Killing Eve” and was awarded by her SAG peers for her work on its first season.

At 50, Oh would be the fourth oldest victor in this category’s history, after Betty White (89 and 90, “Hot in Cleveland,” 2011 and 2012), Catherine O’Hara (67, “Schitt’s Creek,” 2021), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (53, 56, and 57, “Veep,” 2013, 2017, and 2018). Having been born in Canada to South Korean parents, she would be the first woman of East Asian descent and the fourth born outside of the United States to triumph here. The three non-Americans who have previously won the award are Oh’s fellow Canadian, O’Hara, and English actresses Tracey Ullman (“Tracey Takes On…,” 1999) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag,” 2020).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

