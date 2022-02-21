SAG Awards nominee profile: Sarah Snook (‘Succession’) can turn Shiv’s tragedy into awards triumph

The third season of HBO’s “Succession” concluded with a glare felt ‘round the world as Sarah Snook’s eyes pierced through our screens after her character Shiv Roy learned of an unforgivable betrayal. For her on screen tribulations, Snook has earned the first two Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations of her career in the drama actress and ensemble categories.

Snook is one of the relative newcomers in this category, which boasts three prior nominees. Jennifer Aniston received her second solo nomination for “The Morning Show” this year after winning for the first season; she has 13 total SAG Award bids and a past win for the “Friends” ensemble. Aniston’s costar Reese Witherspoon has six total bids including two this year and a past win for the film “Walk the Line.” Elisabeth Moss, meanwhile, has a whopping 17 nominations, including two this year for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” with two victories for the “Mad Men” ensemble. Like Snook, Jung Ho-yeon is a first-time nominee with two citations for “Squid Game.”

Although Snook doesn’t have prior history with these awards, she has two major advantages that could help boost her to win her first SAG Award race. “Succession” finally broke through with the guild in a major way after two years of egregious snubs, landing five nominations including ensemble and three in drama actor. While her costars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin all have to compete against each other, though, Snook is the only “Succession” actress nominated – even though some pundits thought J. Smith-Cameron could break through. All “Succession” fans will be able to coalesce behind Snook in this race, which could be a huge boon. It doesn’t hurt that past winner Aniston will have to face off against her costar Witherspoon for the first time here, giving the other three actresses a clearer path to victory.

Snook is competing with her best work on the series to date, too. Season 3 of “Succession” finds Shiv named President of her family’s media empire in an attempt to help the company address (and deflect) allegations of heinous crimes in its cruise division. In the ensuing episodes, Shiv faces a humiliating public stunt by brother Kendall (Strong), singlehanded negotiates a deal at the annual shareholder’s meeting that keeps the company in the family’s hands, and battles her father Logan (Cox) about who they will anoint the frontrunner for President of the United States. Her work in the season finale alone could seal her win in this race, though, as Shiv rallies her siblings to prevent Logan from selling the company out from underneath them, only to be betrayed by her husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen). In those final minutes, Snook’s performance is blissfully anguished and searingly enraged, or in other words, one that voters will not soon forget.

