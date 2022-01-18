SAG Awards nominated supporting actors: Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Troy Kotsur …

The outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role nominees feature the first deaf contender, a former winner in this category and three male actors vying in this race for the first time. Notably missing from the list are the “Belfast” boys (Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds) though they share in the cast nomination.

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Trap”

The actor/writer/director, who earned Oscars for writing 1997’s “Good Will Hunting” with BBF Matt Damon and for producing the 2012 Best Picture winner “Argo,” receives his first solo SAG film nomination Affleck turns on the charm as Uncle Charlie, the mentor and father figure to his nephew in George Clooney’s coming-of-age dramedy. Affleck, 49, previously won two SAG Awards a member of the ensemble of 2012’s “Argo” and 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love.”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Cooper has five previous SAG bid but this is his first time contending for a supporting role. Cooper, who is is on screen for about seven minutes, portrays Jon Peters, the hairdresser turned film producer and Barbra Streisand’s one-time boyfriend. Ironically, Peters was a producer of Cooper’s 2018 remake of ‘A Star is Born.” Cooper won best comedic performance by the San Diego Film Critics Society and supporting actor from the Atlantic Film Critics Circle. The 47-year-old actor/writer/director/producer previously was nominated for male actor in a leading role for 2012’s “Silver Linings Playbook” and “A Star is Born” and won received three ensemble SAG nominations.

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

The 53-year-old Kotsur is the first deaf performer to receive a SAG nomination in this category. The veteran actor, who has been deaf since birth, has earned wide critical acclaim as the patriarch of a family who rely too much on their hearing teenage daughter. He is also nominated as a member of the cast. Kotsur, who is a Critics Choice and Film Independent Spirit Awards nominee, won the Gotham Independent Film Award as well as with the Nevada Film Critics Society, the Indiana Film Journalists Assn., Hollywood Critics Assn. and Boston Society of Film Critics.

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

The 50-year-old Oscar and SAG winner for 2013’s “The Dallas Buyers Club,” receives his third SAG nomination in the supporting category as well as second for performance by a cast. He contends for his portrayal of the Italian businessman and fashion designer Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s crime drama. He was a supporting nominee last year for “The Little Things” and was also nominated of the ensemble of “The Dallas Buyers Club.” Leto is nominated for a Critics Choice Award and was in contention including the St Louis Film Critics Assn. and the Portland Critics Assn.

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

The former child actor earned his first SAG nomination for his role as a frail teenager who seeks revenge on his mother’s ruthless brother-in-law in Jane Campion’s acclaimed Western. The Australian actor, 25, is nominated for a Critics Choice Award and has won numerous plaudits including from both the Los Angeles Films Critics Assns and the New York Film Critics Circle.

