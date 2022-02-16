SAG Awards nominee profile: Troy Kotsur (‘CODA’) could make history for deaf actors with multiple wins

Troy Kotsur is already a trailblazer as the first deaf actor to score an individual nomination at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, but he could make even more history. For his acclaimed work in the Apple TV+ film “CODA,” the 53-year-old actor earned two SAG nominations, one in supporting actor and the other in ensemble. This puts Kotsur in a unique position that no deaf actor has experienced before, with possible wins in both categories.

Kotsur faces some tough competition in his individual contest, including some A-list names. The only other first-time nominee of the group is Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”), who has largely swept the critic awards for his performance. The two rookies will face three previous SAG Award winners, including Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”), who scored his first individual bid after winning the top ensemble award twice for 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love” and 2012’s “Argo,” with an additional nomination as part of the “Good Will Hunting” (1997) cast. Like Affleck, Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”) is looking for his first individual win following a previous ensemble victory for “American Hustle” (2013) and losses for individual and ensemble bids for “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012) and “A Star Is Born” (2018). Finally, there’s Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”), who won this category for “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013) and earned another bid here last year for “The Little Things.” He joins Kotsur as the only nominee in this category with an additional citation in cast.

SEE Full list of SAG Awards nominations

Despite not having the kind of previous mainstream success as his fellow nominees, Kotsur is far from a newbie. The actor has been performing with Deaf West Theatre since the early 2000s, in productions such as “Cyrano,” “Our Town” and “Spring Awakening.” He has guested on a number of TV shows including “CSI: NY” and “Scrubs” and made his film debut in the 2007 thriller “The Number 23.” In 2013, Kotsur made his directorial debut with “No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie” and appeared in an episode of “The Mandalorian” in 2019.

Even after years of work as an actor, it is undeniable that “CODA” is Kotsur’s breakout role. Critics have been singing his praises ever since the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, and it’s easy to see why. Kotsur’s performance as Frank Rossi, the patriarch of a mostly deaf family, is one of the highlights of the film, particularly in how he brings such personality to the role. Frank can be crude in one scene and sensitive in another, but Kotsur is able to make him feel like an authentic father who loves and supports his children. It is that warmth that could make Kotsur a real contender for the win, with the added narrative of a history-making moment that some SAG voters may wish to champion.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

SAG Awards odds for Best Supporting Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee is ahead

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?