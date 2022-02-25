SAG Awards: What happens when co-stars compete for Best TV Comedy Actor?

At the first Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony in 1995, Jason Alexander won the Best TV Comedy Actor prize for “Seinfeld,” defeating, among others, “Frasier” pair Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce. In the nearly three decades since, there have been 22 more costar showdowns in this category, all but two of which ended with both or all actors going home empty-handed. Since he is currently up against two duos (Steve Martin and Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” and Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”), Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) could easily benefit from this statistic, depending on whether or not he meets certain criteria.

The surest way for a comedy actor nominee to beat a set of costars is to be a category veteran. In 14 of the 21 cases in which a duo or trio have both or all lost to someone else, the winner has had between one and eight past bids here. This applies to Douglas, who is on his third outing for this series after competing in 2019 and 2020. It is also true of Sudeikis, who, despite being part of a pair himself, could keep the tradition going by defeating Martin and Short. He won this award on his first try last year.

Being younger than at least one of the actors in a pair or trio is just as beneficial as being a past nominee, as this has also been true of 14 of the 21 champs. Unfortunately, as the most senior member of this year’s lineup, 77-year-old Douglas falls short in this regard. However, the standard would be upheld by Sudeikis (46) or Goldstein (41) if either of them were to triumph over Martin (76) and Short (71).

As indicated by 11 of the 21 instances, it also helps to be a past SAG TV winner. Sudeikis and Douglas both meet this benchmark, with the latter having triumphed in 2014 for his work in the TV movie “Behind the Candelabra.” William H. Macy, who won in 2015 for “Shameless” over “Modern Family” castmates Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet, qualified in the same way, having previously prevailed in 2003 for the television film “Door to Door.” The 10 others had already conquered this category.

If one of this year’s contenders becomes the third member of a comedy actor duo to pull off a win, theirs will be the first name added to that short list in over two decades. The first man to achieve such a victory was Pierce, who bested Grammer in 1996 in their second of eight consecutive head-to-head battles. Five years later, then-SAG Awards newcomer Robert Downey Jr. followed by prevailing over his “Ally McBeal” castmate, Peter MacNicol.

After Pierce’s win, he and Grammer were beaten twice each by John Lithgow (“3rd Rock from the Sun,” 1997 and 1998) and Michael J. Fox (“Spin City,” 1999 and 2000) and then once apiece by Downey and Sean Hayes (“Will & Grace,” 2002). Aside from “Frasier” and “Ally McBeal,” seven more shows have produced double or triple comedy actor nominees. The first of these was “Seinfeld,” for which Alexander and Michael Richards were both recognized every year from 1996 to 1998. They lost to Pierce and then twice to Lithgow.

After the “Ally McBeal” men came Peter Boyle and Ray Romano from “Everybody Loves Raymond,” who lost the 2002 race to Hayes. Along with costar Brad Garrett, they then made history in 2004 as the first and only trio of actors from the same show to compete for this award. They were defeated in that case by Tony Shalhoub (“Monk”).

Next came William Shatner and James Spader (“Boston Legal”), who fell to Hayes in 2006. They were followed by two different pairs from “Modern Family”: Burrell and Ed O’Neill (2011) and Burrell and Stonestreet (2012 – 2013; 2015). None of them were able to break Alec Baldwin’s seven-year winning streak for “30 Rock,” which lasted from 2007 – 2013. Burrell did finally triumph over Baldwin as a single nominee in 2014 before he and Stonestreet lost to Macy one year later.

The three most recent lineups prior to the current one included double nominees from “Barry” (Bill Hader and Henry Winkler, 2019), “The Kominsky Method” (Alan Arkin and Douglas, 2019 and 2020), and “Schitt’s Creek” (Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, 2021). Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) took both the 2019 and 2020 trophies, while the Levys lost to Sudeikis.

