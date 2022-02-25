SAG Awards: What happens when co-stars compete for Best TV Comedy Actress?

In 2000, following two unsuccessful Screen Actors Guild Award nominations against women who all hailed from other shows, Calista Flockhart was placed in direct competition with her “Ally McBeal” costar, Lucy Liu. Though they ultimately lost that year’s Best TV Comedy Actress prize to Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”), their dual bids set a precedent that has been followed 15 more times in the two decades since. This year, “Ted Lasso” actresses Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham are both up for this award, but history shows that there is only a 20% chance of one of them winning. While this is good news for all three of their competitors, past data indicates that some are better positioned than others.

An analysis of the 12 instances in which comedy actress duos have both lost reveals that, in nine cases, the women who beat them were younger than at least one of them. This could benefit current nominee Elle Fanning (“The Great”), who, at 23, is at least nine years younger than both Temple (32) and Waddingham (47). The two oldest competitors in the group, Sandra Oh (50, “The Chair”) and Jean Smart (70, “Hacks”), would slightly skew this data if either of them were to win.

The next best way to beat a comedy actress pair is to have been nominated in the category before, which was the case for eight of the 12 champs, including Kudrow. Since all five of this year’s contenders are new here, it is worth noting that they all have past TV ensemble nominations and that Oh has gone two for two in the drama actress category. Rachel Brosnahan, who won in 2019 for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” over “Grace and Frankie” duo Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, qualified this way, having picked up a bid in 2015 as a “House of Cards” cast member.

When it comes to past wins, it is safer not to have any when going against two actresses from the same comedy series. Only four of these 12 winners had previously triumphed here, and an additional two had already shared in comedy ensemble victories. This bodes well for potential first-time champions Fanning and Smart, but not for Oh, who has three TV wins to her name for “Grey’s Anatomy” (solo 2006; ensemble 2007) and “Killing Eve” (solo 2019).

If either “Ted Lasso” actress emerges victorious, she will be the fourth woman to win this award over a costar and the third to do so since 2019. Megan Mullally became the first entrant on this list when she beat her “Will & Grace” castmate Debra Messing in 2004. They had both previously lost to Sarah Jessica Parker (“Sex and the City”) in 2001. Next came Brosnahan’s win over costar Alex Borstein in 2019, followed by Catherine O’Hara’s over her “Schitt’s Creek” daughter, Annie Murphy, in 2021. Brosnahan and Borstein faced off again in 2020 but both fell to Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”).

After “Ally McBeal” and “Will & Grace,” the next pair of comedy actress nominees came from “Sex and the City,” as Parker and Kim Cattrall both vied for the prize in 2001. They were ultimately bested by Mullally on her first of three consecutive triumphs. The next duo were “Everybody Loves Raymond” stars Patricia Heaton and Doris Roberts, who lost in 2004 and 2005 to Mullally and Teri Hatcher (“Desperate Housewives”), respectively.

In 2008, America Ferrera and Vanessa Williams were both recognized for “Ugly Betty” against eventual winner Tina Fey (“30 Rock”). “Modern Family” pair Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara were then beaten by Betty White (“Hot in Cleveland”) in 2012. Fonda and Tomlin’s 2019 loss to Brosnahan was directly preceded by two others to Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”). Lastly, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”) were included among O’Hara’s competitors just last year.

