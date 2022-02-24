SAG Awards: What happens when co-stars compete for Best TV Drama Actor?

Back in 1995, Dennis Franz (“NYPD Blue”) made history as the first winner of the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best TV Drama Actor. Among those he beat were “Chicago Hope” pair Hector Elizondo and Mandy Patinkin, whose head-to-head SAG battle was the first between drama costars.

Over the years, there have been 11 more such cases on the male side, but only two resulted in wins for either of the actors involved. This statistic could hinder the chances of current nominees Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong who, as stars of “Succession,” have broken new ground as the first trio of castmates placed in direct competition for this award.

The remaining two slots in this year’s lineup are filled by Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) and Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”). Judging by the last nine instances in which drama actor duos have both fallen short, Crudup is in a better position to win because he is a returning contender and Lee is not. Six of the nine winners in these cases had already been nominated for the same award, while an additional two had been recognized elsewhere. One of said six was Peter Dinklage, who won in 2020 on his sixth and final bid for “Game of Thrones” and thereby defeated Crudup and his “Morning Show” costar, Steve Carell.

When it comes to past wins, it is better for someone challenging a set of drama actor costars not to have any in the category, since six of these nine champs won on their first tries here. However, given that two had already triumphed elsewhere, a general SAG win does tend to help in this situation. This is also good news for Crudup, since he has not won here but did prevail in 2016 alongside his castmates from the film “Spotlight.”

Unlike in all of the other TV categories, there is no advantage to being older or younger than drama actor pairs or trios when seeking to defeat them. Neither Crudup (53) nor Lee (49) winning would cause a shift in those odds, since they are both older than Strong (43) and Culkin (39) but younger than Cox (75). One factor that does give Lee an advantage over Crudup is that their respective shows aired on Netflix and Apple TV+, since Netflix stands as the only streamer to have produced wins in this category (Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards,” 2015 and 2016, John Lithgow, “The Crown,” 2017, and Jason Bateman, “Ozark,” 2019 and 2021).

Any of the “Succession” actors would be the first in 25 years to triumph here over at least one costar. The most recent was Franz, who triumphed in 1997 against his “NYPD Blue” castmate Jimmy Smits and “ER” pair George Clooney and Anthony Edwards. The previous year’s contest also involved all four of those actors and ended with Edwards as the victor. Franz and Smits both lost to Edwards again in 1998, and to Sam Waterston (“Law & Order”) in 1999.

In 2000, Franz faced a new costar, Ricky Schroder, in a race that was ultimately won by James Gandolfini (“The Sopranos”). In 2009, “Boston Legal” pair William Shatner and James Spader were both nominated against eventual champ Hugh Laurie (“House”). Lastly, five years before Carell and Crudup lost to Dinklage, Spacey scored his first of two consecutive “House of Cards” victories over “True Detective” duo Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey.

