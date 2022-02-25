SAG Awards TV winner predictions: Official odds in all 9 categories

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place Sunday, February 27 on TNT and TBS, with nine trophies being handed out for excellence in television. These prizes often go to the most popular and buzzed-about programs as there are so many voting members (approximately 160,000) of the SAG-AFTRA foundation. That’s no doubt why you’ll see shows like “Succession,” “Ted Lasso” and “Mare of Easttown” scoop up coveted actor statues. Scroll down for Gold Derby’s 2022 SAG Awards TV winner predictions listed in order of their racetrack odds, with projected winners in gold.

Last year’s TV champs were “The Crown,” which won for its ensemble and for Gillian Anderson‘s individual performance, and “Schitt’s Creek,” which prevailed for its cast and for Catherine O’Hara‘s solo role. Other winners included Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and “The Mandalorian” for its stunt team. Of all those trophy recipients, only Sudeikis is eligible to repeat again this year.

Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of 2,000 Gold Derby readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s winners, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

Best TV Drama Ensemble

“Succession” — 16/5

“Squid Game” — 37/10

“The Morning Show” — 9/2

“Yellowstone” — 9/2

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — 9/2

Best TV Drama Actor

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) — 82/25

Brian Cox (“Succession”) — 19/5

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) — 4/1

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) — 9/2

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”) — 9/2

Best TV Drama Actress

Sarah Snook (“Succession”) — 16/5

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) — 39/10

Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”) — 4/1

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) — 9/2

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”) — 9/2

Best TV Comedy Ensemble

“Ted Lasso” — 16/5

“Hacks” — 39/10

“Only Murders in the Building” — 4/1

“The Great” — 9/2

“The Kominsky Method” — 9/2

Best TV Comedy Actor

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) — 16/5

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 39/10

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 9/2

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) — 9/2

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) — 9/2

Best TV Comedy Actress

Jean Smart (“Hacks”) — 31/10

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) — 39/10

Elle Fanning (“The Great”) — 9/2

Sandra Oh (“The Chair”) — 9/2

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) — 9/2

Best TV Movie/Mini Actor

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) — 10/3

Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”) — 19/5

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”) — 4/1

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”) — 9/2

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes from a Marriage”) — 9/2

Best TV Movie/Mini Actress

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”) — 31/10

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) — 39/10

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”) — 9/2

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”) — 9/2

Jean Smart (“Mare of Easttown”) — 9/2

Best TV Stunt Ensemble

“Squid Game” — 16/5

“Cobra Kai” — 39/10

“Loki” — 4/1

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” — 9/2

“Mare of Easttown” — 9/2

