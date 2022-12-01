No repeats here: Only ONE of last year’s SAG Awards TV winners is eligible to win again in 2023

If you’re tired of awards shows giving the same prizes to the same contenders year after year, the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards will be right up your alley. Indeed, only one of last year’s nine SAG Awards TV winners is eligible to repeat their victory at the upcoming ceremony: Jean Smart (“Hacks”). The other eight television prizes went to dramas (“Squid Game,” “Succession,”) a comedy (“Ted Lasso”) and limited series (“Dopesick,” “Mare of Easttown”) that didn’t air any new episodes within the 2022 calendar year.

To recap, Smart won the Best TV Comedy Actress SAG Award last year for Season 1 of the HBO Max comedy series, as part of her wall-to-wall winning streak at every single televised awards show. She is now in the #1 spot in Gold Derby’s 2023 predictions for Season 2, with her likely competition being her “Hacks” co-star Hannah Einbinder and three ladies from “Abbott Elementary”: Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James.

Last year’s corresponding Best TV Comedy Actor trophy went to Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”). With that Apple TV+ series taking the year off, Gold Derby now predicts Bill Hader (“Barry”) will claim his first ever SAG Award. Hader’s fellow competitors are forecasted to be Steve Martin and Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”), Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) and Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”).

“Ted Lasso” also won the top prize of that ceremony, Best TV Comedy Ensemble, which is now predicted to be awarded to the cast of ABC’s elementary school mockumentary “Abbott Elementary.” Look for the other likely ensemble contenders to be “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Barry” and “The Bear.”

Over on the drama side, “Succession” won Best TV Drama Ensemble and isn’t eligible to repeat as the new season doesn’t air on HBO until the spring. That means we’re due for a new winner, and Gold Derby predicts it’ll be “The Crown,” which technically isn’t new, although it did completely overhaul its cast for Season 5. “Severance,” “Better Call Saul,” “House of the Dragon” and “Ozark” are also in the awards hunt, per our odds.

Last year’s trophy for Best TV Drama Actor went to Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), a first for a non-English-speaking role. With Netflix not ready to air Season 2 quite yet, look for Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) to finally win a solo SAG Award after claiming the ensemble prize in 2014 for parent series “Breaking Bad.” His current competition includes Adam Scott (“Severance”), Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) and “The Crown” duo Jonathan Pryce and Dominic West.

Fellow “Squid Game” star Jung Ho-yeon won Best TV Drama Actress, and that statuette now looks to be claimed by Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”). This would be the category’s fourth overall victory for “The Crown” after Claire Foy twice (2016 and 2017) and Gillian Anderson (2020). Other predicted nominees: Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”) and Julia Garner (“Ozark”).

As for the final three SAG Awards categories, Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) won Best Limited Series Actor, Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”) won Best Limited Series Actress and “Squid Game” won Best Stunt Ensemble. None will be back this year. While Gold Derby is not predicting the stunt race, the limited series categories appear strong for odds leaders Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”) and Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), respectively.

