SAG Awards nominee profile: Will Smith (‘King Richard’)

More often than not, the Screen Actors Guild honors lead male film portrayals of real people over those of fictional characters. From Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln (“Lincoln”) to Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), there have been six such examples over the last decade. Now, those odds could work in favor of current nominee Will Smith, who has earned his second individual SAG notice for starring as enterprising tennis coach Richard Williams in “King Richard.”

Smith’s competitors in this year’s Best Actor race are Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick… BOOM!”), and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”). Bardem, who won supporting and ensemble awards for “No Country for Old Men” in 2008, is the only first-time lead nominee in the bunch. Cumberbatch is back after having received a bid in 2015 for “The Imitation Game,” while Garfield and Washington are involved in a rematch after their 2017 face-off as the respective stars of “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Fences” resulted in a victory for the latter.

“King Richard” tells the story of Venus Williams and Serena Williams’s rise to tennis stardom by focusing on the development and execution of their father’s plan to get them there. In addition to tirelessly training them in the sport, Williams continually teaches his adolescent daughters lessons in humility, patience, and perseverance. By injecting powerful emotion into each of his scenes, Smith demonstrates a remarkable dedication to honoring Williams’s legacy.

Smith and his castmates are also vying for the Best Ensemble prize against the actors in “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” and “House of Gucci.” Three of the performers who share this nomination with Smith have previously been recognized as members of other film casts. Tony Goldwyn’s first ensemble bid for “Nixon” (1996) made him one of the category’s inaugural nominees. Aunjanue Ellis received her first notice here for “Ray” (2005), and Saniyya Sidney snagged hers for “Fences” (2017).

Smith’s first SAG bid came for his lead role in “The Pursuit of Happyness” (2007). He lost in that case to Forest Whitaker (“The Last King of Scotland”). If he prevails this time, he will follow Jamie Foxx (“Ray”), Whitaker, Washington, and Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” 2021) as this category’s fifth Black winner. At 53, he would also be the sixth oldest champion here, after Washington (62), Jack Nicholson (60, “As Good As It Gets,” 1998), Jeff Bridges (60, “Crazy Heart,” 2010), Gary Oldman (59, “Darkest Hour,” 2018), and Day-Lewis (55, “Lincoln,” 2013).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

