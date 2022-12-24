SAG Ensemble head-scratcher: ‘Glass Onion’ could shake up important precursor race

When Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the sequel to his 2019 murder-mystery “Knives Out,” received a theatrical release over Thanksgiving, it pulled in an unprecedented audience, allowing it to fare better than Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” and Sony’s “Devotion.” There are many great aspects to the movie, including Johnson’s script, the production design by Rick Heinrichs, Nate Johnson’s score (which just made the Oscar shortlist) and other crafts, but more than anything else, it’s about that amazing cast he’s assembled. Can “Glass Onion” now shake up the important precursor race of Best Film Ensemble at the SAG Awards?

Daniel Craig, who shockingly has never been nominated by the Screen Actors Guild, is the only actor back from the 2019 release. He’s joined by Edward Norton, a SAG Ensemble winner for “Birdman” (2014) who was also nominated for a solo bid for that movie, plus as part of the cast of “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014). Janelle Monáe was a member of the ensemble-winning cast for “Hidden Figures” in 2016, and Kate Hudson has been nominated for three SAG Awards, two for Cameron Crowe’s “Almost Famous” and one for the musical “Nine.” Two-time Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn has been a part of two SAG Ensemble-nominated casts, once for the series “Transparent” in 2014 and two years later for the film “Captain Fantastic,” and Leslie Odom, Jr. received two SAG nominations for 2020’s “One Night in Miami.” The cast also includes former wrestler and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Dave Bautista, and many more.

The original “Knives Out” did not receive a SAG Ensemble nomination despite its large cast, but it went up against a lot of strong contenders, including Best Picture winner “Parasite,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Paris,” Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit,” and “Bombshell.” All five of those received Best Picture nominations in a year when there were nine nominees.

“Glass Onion” has already received a Best Film Ensemble nomination from the Critics Choice Association and it won the Best Ensemble at the Satellite Awards, so there’s some traction for the sequel as we wait for the SAG Award nominations on January 11.

It’s good to remember that the SAG Ensemble nominations only allows for five movies vs. the 10 for the Best Picture Oscar. Currently, “Glass Onion” is in fourth place among Gold Derby Experts, behind the casts of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans” and “Women Talking,” all of which should receive solo SAG Awards bids, as well. Viola Davis’ “The Woman King” is also in the mix in fifth place, but other movies like “Top Gun: Maverick” and even “Avatar: The Way of Water” could theoretically get in, though neither of those original movies were nominated by the actors guild.

An interesting factor aiding “Glass Onion” is how the SAG Awards have frequently included at least one Netflix movie among its nominations, going back to “Beasts of No Nation” in 2015. (Only three actors were listed in that nomination, making it one of the smaller ensembles ever nominated.) Since then, “Mudbound” was nominated in 2017, Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” in 2019, and then three Netflix movies in 2020 – Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of Chicago 7” (which won), Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Most recently, Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” was nominated to represent the streamer for 2021.

It’s also good to remember the importance of a Best Film Ensemble win, considering that the largest branch of the academy is made up of actors – most of them also in SAG – so that particular guild has a lot of clout and influence on the movies that will both be nominated and win Best Picture.

A good example of that is when we see the influence SAG has had on the academy with “CODA” last year and “Parasite” two years prior. Winning the SAG Ensemble prize definitely helps push a movie further up the awareness scale for academy voters, because it’s presumed any movie with the best overall cast should also be considered as a serious contender for Best Picture at the Oscars.

