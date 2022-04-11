Sam Elliott apologizes for besmirching ‘The Power of the Dog’

Sam Elliott has rolled up a newspaper and whapped himself on the nose over his bad “Dog” take.

As reported by Deadline, the mustachioed 77-year-old actor officially apologized for the comments he made on Mark Maron’s “WTF” podcast in late February. On the show, Ellliott referred to “The Power of the Dog” as a “piece of sh-t” and compared the film’s struggle with masculine identity in the American West to a Chippendales show. (And he didn’t mean it as a compliment.)

Concerning the film’s director Jane Campion, a New Zealander based in Australia, he asked “what the f–k does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American west?” Campion was later awarded Best Director at the 2022 Oscars.

But appearing at Deadline’s Contenders TV event, something of a kickoff to Emmys season, Elliott appeared contrite.

“I told the ‘WTF’ podcaster that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director, and I want to apologize to the cast of ‘The Power of the Dog,’ brilliant actors all,” Elliott said, either forgetting Maron’s name or perhaps showing his hand that he didn’t realize how many people listen to that “podcaster.”

He continued, “and in particular, Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I’m sorry and I am. I am.”

He said the movie “struck a chord” with him, but “I wasn’t very articulate about it. I didn’t articulate it very well.”

When Elliott first made his comments, Campion didn’t hold back. On the red carpet for the DGA Awards, she was eager to remind people that “he’s not a cowboy, he’s an actor,” and to suggest that “he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H.” Later that night, she picked up the DGA’s top prize.

Elliott’s apology comes as the Emmy Awards campaign for the Paramount+ series “1883,” a prequel to the blockbuster hit “Yellowstone,” is in the mix for numerous potential nominations – including Elliott in the Best Actor in a Drama Series category.

