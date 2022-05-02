Sam Raimi talks about lost ‘Spider-Man 4’ opportunity

With “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” set to arrive in theaters, director Sam Raimi is looking back on his last foray into the Marvel universe, as director of the initial “Spider-Man” trilogy with Tobey Maguire as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Raimi discussed what might have happened if the fourth film with Maguire had come to fruition – and why he was disappointed the project never materialized.

“It was a very painful experience for me,” Raimi said of the response to “Spider-Man 3,” a nadir of the Maguire franchise and the final Spider-Man film from the director and his star. “I wanted to make a Spider-Man movie to redeem myself for that. [The aborted] ‘Spider-Man 4’ — that was really what that was about. I wanted to go out on a high note. I didn’t want to just make another one that pretty much worked. I had a really high standard in my mind. And I didn’t think I could get that script to the level that I was hoping for by that start date.”

At the time, Anne Hathaway was in talks to play Black Cat, while John Malkovich would have starred as Spider-Man villain Vulture. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Raimi revealed he wanted to include other villains too, including Mysterio for his frequent collaborator, Bruce Campbell.

“That was one of the possibilities,” Raimi said of Mysterio, who was eventually played by Jake Gyllenhaal in the Tom Holland Spider-Man films. “We had other things in mind, too, but that was one of them.”

Raimi said he also wanted to have a part for Kraven the Hunter, a character who will have his own solo film from Sony in the future (with Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title part).

“We were going to work that character into the next Spider-Man; I always wanted to see Kraven fight Spider-Man on the big screen. I thought that would be really unique. He’s the ultimate hunter, and Spider-Man is like the most agile trickster of the skies,” Raimi said.

The new Doctor Strange movie is out this week.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions