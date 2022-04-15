Samantha Williams (‘Caroline, or Change’) on how a ‘transformative’ Broadway hiatus helped find her power [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Although the wait was horrendous… I feel like our show ended up being more prevalent and necessary than ever,” says Samantha Williams of her experience with the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of “Caroline, or Change.” The actress portrayed Emmie Thibodeaux in the first ever Broadway revival of the Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner musical. The show was supposed to debut in the spring of 2020, but the global pandemic forced a year and half pause on the work. That time in quarantine allowed Williams to relate present-day events to the 1963 setting of the musical. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“I thought it was going to be like a two week break,” admits Williams, echoing a familiar thought to most of us working in the theater industry. But as the weeks turned to months, the country was thrown into conversations around racial equity following the murder of George Floyd. Suddenly, “our show became more relevant” according to Williams. “Caroline, or Change” examines the dynamics between a well-to-do white family and their maid Caroline. Caroline’s daughter Emmie dreams of growing independent of her mother and fighting racial injustices. That’s where Williams started to see how many of the problems Emmie faced are still active today.

“Her story is also my story,” notes Williams. “I feel like this year and a half for me was so transformative. A lot of things kind of got into perspective.” The actress visited Lake Charles, Louisiana, where the story of “Caroline” opens with a view of a confederate statue in the city. Outside of her typical New York bubble, she gained a better understanding of how injustice and inequality was living close by.

So when the company finally gathered again to restart the production, there were no nerves, just newfound conviction. “There was this sense of calm,” remembers the actress. “I think that it was just happening exactly when and why it was supposed to happen.” According to her, this feeling was felt universally in the cast. Including theatre veteran Sharon D. Clarke, who played Caroline and took home an Olivier Award for the run in London. Williams describes her as a grounding presence. “She just took care of me,” says Williams, “she changed the way I look at theater and the way I look at acting.”

Feeling grounded and calm is definitely a benefit considering the pressure that a performer could feel with a part like Emmie. After all, Anika Noni Rose won a Tony Award for the role in the original production. It’s a factor that Williams admits might have made her nervous pre-pandemic, but the time spent at home changed her and helped her find her power as a performer. So there was no temptation to imitate Rose or be anything other than herself on stage. “I was the one who was chosen,” explains Williams, “so I have to do it my way.”

