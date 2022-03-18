Sandra Bullock says she’s ready to take a break from acting

When Aaron and Adam Nee’s “The Lost City” debuts in theaters next week, it’ll be one of the last chances for moviegoers to see Sandra Bullock in a leading role on screen – at least for a while.

In an interview with Tracy Smith of CBS Sunday Morning, Bullock said she was taking a break. “I can be creative, I can be part of a community, but right now, work in front of the camera needs to take a pause,” the former Best Actress winner said.

As for when she will make her acting comeback down the road? Bullock doesn’t have an exact answer. “Until I don’t feel like I feel now when I’m in front of a camera,” she said, citing a hope to spend more time with her family.

“I want to be at home. So I’m not doing anyone any favors who’s investing in a project if I’m saying, ‘I just want to be at home.’ … Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing,” Bullock stated.

Bullock is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood but she has kept a lower profile in recent years. “The Lost City” is only her fourth film since 2015, following Netflix smashes “Bird Box” and last year’s “Unforgivable,” plus “Ocean’s 8.” In “The Lost City,” Bullock plays a romance novelist who teams with the cover model from her books (played by Channing Tatum) for an unwitting swashbuckling adventure in the vein of “Romancing the Stone.” The cast for the film also includes Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt.

If Bullock keeps her word, her actual break from appearing on screen won’t come until later this year. She has a small role in Pitt’s next film, “Bullet Train.”

“The Lost City” is scheduled to be released in theatres by Paramount Pictures on March 25, 2022.

