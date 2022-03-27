Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ hits a home run at weekend box office

Since this is Oscar weekend, we’ll have to see how this year’s ceremony affects the box office on Sunday night, but according to estimates, Paramount Pictures’ action-comedy “The Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum has trounced the competition. Directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, the original comedy took in $2.5 million in Thursday previews (and a further $700,000 in earlier preview screening events), which added up to an $11.6 million Friday. The movie ended up with an estimated $31 million over the weekend, which is just a few million less than the opening of Bullock’s rom-com “The Proposal” with Ryan Reynolds and the sports drama “The Blind Side,” for which she won an Oscar.

That makes Tatum one of two actors with two movies in the top 10 this weekend, as his MGM release “Dog” took in another $2.1 million, a 47% drop from last week down to seventh place.

Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” continues its impressive theatrical run after hitting $300 million last week. This weekend, it dropped to second place with $20.5 million, down 44% from last weekend. It has grossed a solid $332 million, so it has already surpassed the $330 million Zack Snyder’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” made in its entire run, and it’s getting closer to the $335.4 million gross of the Oscar-winning “Joker.”

The biggest surprise of the weekend (and probably the biggest prediction-buster for anyone playing Gold Derby’s box office contest) had to be director S.S. Rajamouli’s long-awaited Telugu-language historic epic, “RRR,” released by Sarigama Cinemas into nearly 1,200 North American theaters, where it grossed an estimated $9.5 million to take third place. That’s the second-biggest opening for an Indian film in North America after the director’s earlier movie, “Baahubali 2,” in 2017.

Only nine Derbyites had “RRR” coming in third at the box office, but if any of them were also one of 10 players that had the anime prequel “Jujutsu Kaizen 0” dropping 74% from second place to fifth place with $4.6 million, they were in good shape to win this week’s derby. With $27.7 million grossed so far, the Crunchyroll release is now one of the top 5 highest grossing Anime movies, although it’s also a victim of doing so much business in Thursday previews last week, it naturally would have such a massive drop this week. “RRR” might be in the same boat, although it also is likely to remain in the top 5 this coming week.

Filmmaker Ti West’s very R-rated horror film “X” dropped to seventh place with $2.2 million (down 49%) and $8.3 million grossed so far.

The other actor with two movies in the top 10 is Tom Holland, starring in two movies from Sony: “Uncharted,” which came in fourth with $5 million – $133.5 million grossed so far – and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which finally hit $800 million in North America, only the third movie to do so. The latter dropped to eighth place with $2 million after being released digitally this past week.

Released by A24 into just 10 theaters this weekend, including a few IMAX screens, filmmaking duo Daniels’ sci-fi comedy “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” starring the always-wondrous Michelle Yeoh, achieved a terrific $509,000 opening with one of the per-theater-averages of the year with nearly $50k per location. The off-beat comedy will expand into more theaters Friday before its nationwide release on April 8.

Things didn’t go as well for Naomi Watts, whose survival thriller “Infinite Storm” was released by Bleecker Street into 1,525 theaters where it grossed just $751,000, less than $500 per theater.

This coming week, we’ll see Jared Leto portray Spider-Man’s anti-hero nemesis “Morbius,” which hopes to be another feather in Sony’s superhero cap when it opens in over 4,000 theaters this coming Friday.