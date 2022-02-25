Can Sandra Oh (‘The Chair’) pull off a SAG Awards shocker like Betty White did 10 years ago?

Sandra Oh just earned her seventh Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination for her performance in the Netflix series “The Chair,” and this nomination is a significant one. Of all the actors with individual bids in each of the comedy and drama categories, Oh is the only one without additional recognition for an ensemble cast. Her Comedy Actress competitors, Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Jean Smart (“Hacks”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), are all nominated in Best Comedy Ensemble. This puts Oh at a disadvantage for the win, but it’s not an unattainable feat.

According to our odds, Smart is expected to win Best Comedy Actress, following her Emmy victory last September. While smart money may indeed be on the “Hacks” star, this is the first year in Smart’s decades-long career that the SAG Awards have recognized her in an individual category. She was nominated once before as part of the ensemble cast of “24.” Meanwhile, Oh is now a seven-time nominee with two individual wins, for “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Killing Eve,” and two more as part of the ensembles of “Grey’s Anatomy” and the film “Sideways.”

In the 27-year history of the SAG Awards, two actresses have won Best Comedy Actress without a corresponding bid in Comedy Ensemble: Tracey Ullman for “Tracey Takes On…” in 1999 and Betty White for “Hot in Cleveland” in 2012. Ullman’s show was entirely centered on her, so White is the best precedent for Oh to pull off an upset. Like Oh, White was considered an underdog and faced off against a reigning Emmy winner in Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”).

The industry support for Oh cannot be underestimated, as evidenced by her win for “Killing Eve,” where she wasn’t nominated for ensemble either. In that race she defeated three actresses with double noms for Best Actress and Best Ensemble: Julia Garner and Laura Linney from “Ozark” and Elisabeth Moss from “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Oh’s performance in “The Chair” was hailed by critics when the series dropped on Netflix in August. Her starring role as Ji-Yoon Kim, the newly-appointed chair at a dysfunctional university, allows the actress to deliver on her comedic chops, which are often hinted at in her more dramatic performances. There aren’t many actresses who could unseat a frontrunner like Smart, but Oh might just be one of them.

