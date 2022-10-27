Nostalgia alert: Tim Allen returns for Disney+ series ‘The Santa Clauses’

Scott Calvin is back.

On Thursday, Disney+ released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming Christmas comedy miniseries “The Santa Clauses,” which serves as a continuation of “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” from 2006.

The series’ official synopsis reads as follows:

“Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially two sons, one that grew up in Lakeside, Illinois and one that grew up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

You can take a look at the trailer here:

The cast consists of Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, Kal Penn, Matilda Lawler, Austin Kane, Rupali Redd, David Krumholtz, and Laura San Giacomo. Peyton Manning also makes an appearance as himself as a potential candidate for a replacement Santa Claus. Jack Burditt serves as the showrunner.

“The Santa Clauses” is scheduled to be released on Disney+ on November 16, 2022, and will consist of four episodes.

