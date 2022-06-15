Simon gives Sara James ‘a moment to remember forever’ as newest Golden Buzzer act on ‘America’s Got Talent’ [WATCH]

Night 3 of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” season 17 continued on June 14 with another slate of audition performances from acts vying for this year’s $1 million prize. Host Terry Crews was back in the theater with series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel after offering up his Golden Buzzer to saxophonist Avery Dixon on Night 1. Howie sent a second act straight through to the lives when he gave young singer Maddie the Golden Buzzer on Night 2. This week, Simon added a third for 13 year old Polish singer Sara James. Watch the full audition in the video above.

Though the show is “America’s Got Talent,” in the spirit of what it means to be American it recognizes the talents of acts from all over the world. One of those acts this week was Sara, who traveled to the audition from a small town of 3,000 in Poland with her mother. When probed by Simon, Sara explained that she grew up watching AGT videos and that “in America the dreams come true.” As a teenager, the judges could sense Sara’s nerves, but Simon told her prior to her performance that he “has a good feeling” about her.

Sure enough, he was so taken with her performance of Billie Eilish‘s song “lovely” that he spearheaded the commentary on her audition. He began be acknowledging that it “wasn’t perfect,” but with a “wow” added that she has “a real star glow.” He asked her again about her trip to America and referenced his own first trip to the States more than 20 years ago as a moment that he’ll never forget. In the interest of giving her “a moment to remember forever,” especially considering how daunting it must be for her to perform in front of a foreign American audience, Simon slammed down on the Golden Buzzer and rained the golden confetti down on her as the third act to sail straight through to the live shows.

