Sarah Lacina (‘The Challenge: USA’) on finally winning a competition: ‘They’re all gonna be scared sh*tless of me’

“I finally got my first individual victory,” Sarah Lacina proudly proclaimed at the end of the ninth episode of “The Challenge.” The “Survivor” champion was the last person on CBS’s new reality TV show to win enough money to qualify for host T. J. Lavin‘s finale, something that became a major plot point in recent weeks. “I’m gonna walk back there and they’re all gonna be scared sh*tless of me, as they should be,” Sarah added before giving this final warning to her fellow competitors: “I’m coming for you.”

SEE ‘Big Brother’ winners list: All seasons, plus spin-offs

Sarah was a member of the Fab Five girls’ alliance alongside Cashay Proudfoot, Justine Ndiba, Cayla Platt and Desi Williams. After Sarah lost the “Collect Four” running challenge thanks to Angela Rummons and Alyssa Lopez sabotaging her playing board, she knew she would be competing in the elimination game. But who would she face off against? That was up to the main challenge winners, Desi and Danny McCray.

Desi and Danny were not on the same page with whom to nominate, because Desi wanted to put up Angela or Alyssa, who were both members of Danny’s secret alliance. Ultimately, after multiple discussions, Desi sided with Danny and they named Cashay as the person would be competing against Sarah in the “In a Roll” hamster wheel challenge.

Sarah easily beat Cashay, which sent the “Love Island” contestant out the door. “I didn’t want my whole ‘Challenge’ experience to be Cashay and Cinco,” she stated in her parting words. “I’m more than my heartbreak and I hope that my journey here showed that. I’m really, really proud of myself and I’m leaving here a better woman than I came. And that is, and was, my biggest goal.”

Danny thought that Sarah should be grateful to him for putting Cashay into the arena, as opposed to tougher competitors like Angela and Alyssa. By doing so, Sarah took Cashay’s prize money of $7,500 and she remains to fight another day. “You can thank me later,” Danny smiled at the camera. “Actually, just pay it to me after the final.”

There are just 12 players left on “The Challenge: USA,” and multiple alliance have formed (and are being broken). Find out who gets eliminated next week when the 10th episode airs Wednesday, September 7 on CBS.