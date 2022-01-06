‘Saturday Night Live’ announces Ariana DeBose and Roddy Ricch for 1st show guests of 2022

NBC revealed its first “Saturday Night Live” guests of 2022 on Thursday. “West Side Story” co-star and Oscar contender Ariana DeBose will guest host with Roddy Ricch making his debut as musical guest on January 15. Other new episodes will air live on January 22 and 29, but no announcements for either have been made yet.

The final show of 2021 featured Paul Rudd marking his fifth guest hosting effort. Due to a pandemic surge, no new sketches were performed as the long-running variety series opted instead for a blend of past Christmas sketches and special appearances by Tina Fey and Tom Hanks.

Before Rudd, all hosts this season have been rookies. The other December host and musical guest was seven-time Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish (“Happier Than Ever”). The November shows were led by Kieran Culkin with Ed Sheeran as musical guest, Jonathan Majors and superstar Taylor Swift plus rising star Simu Liu with Saweetie.

The first four episodes were also hosted by rookies Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis (not really a true rookie since he was a cast member 2005-2013, but it still was his first time hosting). Musical guests in October respectively were Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug and Brandi Carlile.

As of September’s ceremonies, “SNL” has now won 92 Emmy Awards, breaking its own record of 84 from 2020. The variety series took seven trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys and one more for Best Variety Sketch Series at the Primetime event. The next closest show in second place is “Game of Thrones” with 59 overall.

Two victories this year were in the comedy guest categories, the second ones for both Dave Chappelle and Maya Rudolph hosting “SNL.” Chappelle was triumphant as Best Comedy Guest Actor. Over the past 12 years, other “SNL” guest actors to win have been Jimmy Fallon, Eddie Murphy and Justin Timberlake (see full list below). Rudolph won for playing Senator Kamala Harris and for hosting as Best Comedy Guest Actress. It was her second straight win, joining Tina Fey, Fey and Amy Poehler, Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy and Betty White.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions