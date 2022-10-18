‘Saturday Night Live’ now eligible at the SAG Awards for the 1st time ever

For the first time ever, “Saturday Night Live” is eligible for the SAG Awards. The “SNL” ensemble and individual cast members will be on the 2023 ballot for the comedy categories in a few weeks.

The “SNL” cast is a large one with Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang. New featured players are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

Eight “SNL” cast members are no longer on the program: Aristotle Athari, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd and Melissa Villasenor. Since the SAG Awards cover the calendar year of 2022, those previous players who departed last May will also be listed on the ballot.

For the entirety of the Screen Actors Guild Awards history, they had a rule that only prime-time shows were eligible for TV categories. With so many shows now streaming 24 hours a day, SAG officials have relaxed that rule to finally allow a late night variety series like “Saturday Night Live” to compete.

The long-running NBC variety sketch series returned for three October shows hosted by first-timers Miles Teller (with Kendrick Lamar on October 1), Brendan Gleeson (with Willow on October 8) and Megan Thee Stallion (also musical guest on October 15). Jack Harlow will be host and musical guest on October 29.

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards nominees through January 10

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions