Kim Kardashian, Lizzo among 9 ‘Saturday Night Live’ guest hosts submitted at 2022 Emmys — who’s missing?

The 47th season of “Saturday Night Live” welcomed 21 guest hosts to Studio 8H between October 2021 and May 2022. While all of them were eligible to be submitted for Emmy consideration, either by NBC or by their own publicists, only nine guest hosts ended up appearing on the 2022 Emmys ballot. Some of the big names include Kim Kardashian, who met her future boyfriend Pete Davidson during her week on set, and Lizzo, who memorably served as her own musical guest. Read on for the full list of who’s included — and who’s missing.

Kardashian hosted the October 9 episode while Lizzo served as ringleader of the April 16 entry. The two other women submitted in the Best Comedy Guest Actress race are both recent Oscar winners: Ariana DeBose (January 15), who won Best Supporting Actress for “West Side Story,” and Billie Eilish (December 11), who won Best Song for “No Time to Die.”

There are five men submitted in the Best Comedy Guest Actor category: comedian Jerrod Carmichael (April 2), “Succession” scene-stealer Kieran Culkin (November 6), “MacGruber” actor Will Forte (January 22), stand-up comic John Mulaney (February 26), and “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis (October 23).

As former “SNL” cast members, Forte and Sudeikis may have a leg up on the others when it comes to being nominated at this year’s Emmys. Just look at all of the other “Saturday Night Live” alumni who have contended in these guest star races when they returned to host: Tina Fey (2009 and ’16 winner, 2010, ’11, ’14 and ’18 nominee), Amy Poehler (2016 winner), Maya Rudolph (2020 and ’21 winner, 2012 nominee), Kristen Wiig (2013, ’17 and ’21 nominee), Jimmy Fallon (2012 and ’14 winner), Bill Hader (2015 and ’18 nominee), Tracy Morgan (2016 nominee), Adam Sandler (2019 nominee) and Eddie Murphy (2020 winner).

The following 12 guest hosts from the 47th season were not submitted on the Emmy ballot, for whatever reason: Owen Wilson (October 2), Rami Malek (October 16), Jonathan Majors (November 13), Simu Liu (November 20), Paul Rudd (December 18), Willem Dafoe (January 29), Oscar Isaac (March 5), Zoe Kravitz (March 12), Jake Gyllenhaal (April 9), Benedict Cumberbatch (May 7), Selena Gomez (May 14) and Natasha Lyonne (May 21).

At last year’s 2021 Emmy Awards, the variety sketch series won its 92nd trophy overall, making it the winningest program in the history of the Television Academy. The next closest show in second place is “Game of Thrones” with 59 Emmys.

Here’s a closer look at all of the “Saturday Night Live” cast members and guest hosts on the 2022 Emmys ballot:

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Aristotle Athari

Michael Che

Pete Davidson

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Alex Moffat

Kyle Mooney

Chris Redd

Kenan Thompson

Bowen Yang

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Aidy Bryant

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Punkie Johnson

Kate McKinnon

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Cecily Strong

Melissa Villasenor

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Jerrod Carmichael

Kieran Culkin

Will Forte

John Mulaney

Jason Sudeikis

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose

Billie Eilish

Kim Kardashian

Lizzo