‘Saturday Night Live’ lines up Jack Harlow, Amy Schumer as next ‘SNL’ guest hosts

NBC announced on Thursday that the next “Saturday Night Live” guest hosts for Season 48 will be Jack Harlow on October 29 and Amy Schumer on November 5. Harlow had actually been revealed on the most recent live episode two weeks ago and will serve as his own musical guest. The musical guest for Schumer will be Steve Lacy.

The long-running variety sketch series returned for three October shows hosted by first-timers Miles Teller (with Kendrick Lamar on October 1), Brendan Gleeson (with Willow on October 8) and Megan Thee Stallion (also musical guest on October 15).

Eight “SNL” cast members are no longer on the program: Aristotle Athari, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd and Melissa Villasenor. The “SNL” cast is still be a large one with Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang. New featured players are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

The program won yet again as Best Variety Sketch Series at the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony on September 12.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions