‘Saturday Night Live’ announces next ‘SNL’ hosts are John Mulaney, Oscar Isaac, Zoe Kravitz

NBC revealed its next “Saturday Night Live” guest hosts for Season 47 on Thursday. John Mulaney joins the five-timers club on February 26. Oscar Isaac (“Moon Knight”) hosts for the first time on March 5. Zoe Kravitz (“The Batman”) is also a rookie host on March 12. Musical guests for these upcoming episodes are LCD Soundsystem with Mulaney, Charli XCX with Isaac and Rosalia with Kravitz.

Due to lengthy Olympics coverage on NBC, the only other new episodes in this calendar year have been hosted by Ariana Debose, Will Forte and Willem Dafoe. The other guest hosts for this season from October through December were Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, Jonathan Majors, Simu Liu, Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd.

As of September’s ceremonies, “SNL” has now won 92 Emmy Awards, breaking its own record of 84 from 2020. The variety series took seven trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys and one more for Best Variety Sketch Series at the Primetime event. The next closest show in second place is “Game of Thrones” with 59 overall.

Two victories this past year were in the comedy guest categories, the second ones for both Dave Chappelle and Maya Rudolph hosting “SNL.” Chappelle was triumphant as Best Comedy Guest Actor. Over the past 12 years, other “SNL” guest actors to win have been Jimmy Fallon, Eddie Murphy and Justin Timberlake (see full list below). Rudolph won for playing Senator Kamala Harris and for hosting as Best Comedy Guest Actress. It was her second straight win, joining Tina Fey, Fey and Amy Poehler, Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy and Betty White.

