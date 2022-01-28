Awkward! This ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member admits Katy Perry ‘tantalizes’ him [WATCH]

Katy Perry is no stranger to “Saturday Night Live.” She previously hosted the NBC late-night sketch comedy series in 2011 and served as the musical guest in 2010, ’13 and ’17. Now that the “I Kissed a Girl” singer is returning to Studio 8H to sing on the January 29 episode (alongside first-time host Willem Dafoe), one “SNL” cast member is opening up about how he really feels.

“Katy, can’t believe you’re back,” says a visibly nervous Chris Redd in the new preview video (watch above).

Perry pops her lips flirtatiously and asks, “Why, does that scare you?”

“Not as much as it tantalizes me,” Redd admits awkwardly.

When Defaoe asks if the duo has a “history” together, they both act cool and pretend they’ve just met.

“Never seen him in my life,” Perry deadpans. (Don’t worry, Orlando Bloom, they’re just joking.)

Redd joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in September 2017 at the start of Season 43. Coincidentally, Perry’s last performance on the show was in May 2017 during the Season 42 finale. That means they’ve never officially shared the “SNL” screen together.

Perry has kept busy these past few years as the middle judge on “American Idol,” in between Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. (Here’s everything to know about “Idol” Season 20.) She dropped her new single, titled “When I’m Gone,” with Alesso in December.

Redd, meanwhile, won an Emmy in 2018 for co-writing the “SNL” song “Come Back, Barack.” He’s currently pulling double-duty with Kenan Thompson on both “Saturday Night Live” and the NBC sitcom “Kenan,” both produced by Lorne Michaels.

Despite a cameo last week during Will Forte‘s hosting debut, Dafoe has never appeared on “SNL.” That’s slightly shocking considering he’s one of the most well-known film actors working today, with four Oscar nominations under his belt (“Platoon,” “Shadow of the Vampire,” “The Florida Project” and “At Eternity’s Gate”). Dafoe can currently be seen reprising his role as Green Goblin in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”