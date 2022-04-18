Scarlet eliminated on ‘American Idol’ — did America get it wrong? [POLL]

Even though some viewers at home may have been shocked when Scarlet was eliminated on “American Idol,” Scarlet herself seemed at peace with the situation. “I knew,” the 18-year-old chuckled after Ryan Seacrest made the big announcement. “Thank you so much for being here,” the host told Scarlet after revealing she was cut from the Top 24 during Sunday’s Top 20 reveal episode. “It was a pleasure meeting you. I’m sorry it didn’t go any further, but it wouldn’t be the same without you. So thank you.” Did America get it wrong? Vote in our poll below that asks which eliminated contestant was most robbed.

Scarlet started out her “American Idol” journey under the radar. Her initial audition wasn’t shown in one of the main audition episodes, though she was later spotlighted during the post-Oscars episode. That’s when viewers first set their sights on the returning contestant from Season 19. She earned a ticket to Hollywood that year, but didn’t end up going because she wanted to finish school. Now that she’s graduated, 18-year-old Scarlet gave it another shot with an original song called “Bleeding.” The judges easily sent her through to Hollywood for the second time.

During Hollywood Week 2022, Scarlet took on “Rewrite the Stars” and “You Oughta Know” and earned her spot in the Top 24. Unfortunately, her Hawaii showcase song of “Levitating” didn’t impress our “Idol” reviewer Vincent Mandile, who wrote, “This song choice was a bit of a miss for me after her last choice of Alanis Morissette blew me away. Vocally, Scarlet sounded solid but she also seemed a bit nervous at the start of the performance, which resulted in a couple of pitchy notes. Saying that, she is absolutely a crowd pleaser.”

Also eliminated from Scarlet’s first group was Danielle Finn. Bad news for those two meant great news for the other 10 singers from Group 1, as they all advanced to the Top 20 based on America’s votes. They are: Jay Copeland, Elli Rowe, Tristen Gressett, Sage, Mike Parker, Emyrson Flora, Dan Marshall, Jacob Moran, HunterGirl and Nicolina.

As for Group 2, Kenedi Anderson‘s withdrawal meant that there would be only one person eliminated on Sunday night. That ended up being Sir Blayke. Thus, the 10 artists from the second group who made it into the Top 20 are: Cadence Baker, Allegra Miles, Lady K, Ava Maybee, Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, Cameron Whitcomb, Christian Guardino, Katyrah Love and Fritz Hager.