Secret Oscar Voter #4: Ballot exposed with ‘Dune’ for Best Picture, plus Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield for leads

Here in the final stages of the 2022 Oscars season, several Academy Awards voters told Gold Derby who they voted for — and why. They asked us not to reveal their identities, but they were otherwise eager to share their views of the year’s best films. Now that voting has concluded, we’ll share a few with you. The comments below by Voter #4 for each category are part of the thought process in choosing these potential winners. Also, you can click here to see the ballots of Voter #1, Voter #2 and Voter #3 revealed recently.

BEST PICTURE: “Dune”

Where do I begin? “Dune” is the reason I love going to the movies. It was the first movie I experienced after the first pandemic lock-down. I saw it on a big screen with that picture and the sound and the details. I felt like everything I was seeing was incredible. I walked out of the theater with a big smile on my face. Second place is “The Power of the Dog.” Third place is “Don’t Look Up.”

BEST DIRECTOR: Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

For me, there’s not even a choice. What she did was extraordinary! What a detailed, nuanced, rich achievement in film. I loved every choice she made. You go back and watch that film a second time knowing the ending, and it gives you a freedom to explore what she did. It’s like a crafts dream to me.

BEST ACTRESS: Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

I’ve seen Jessica Chastain, and she really blew my mind. However, I didn’t love that movie as much as I did “Spencer.” It’s tough to make such a choice, but Kristen Stewart has my vote for her astonishing performance.

BEST ACTOR: Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick… Boom!”)

It’s Andrew Garfield by a landslide for me. I loved that movie, and he really captured the exuberance and passion of Jonathan Larson. He learned to sing and do all the other physical things required.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

KIR-STEN DUNST! I’ve been a lifelong fan of hers and think her film was one of the best of the year. Her vulnerability shown through in the part, and I thought she was magnificent.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Troy really stole my heart! It’s a tough category, because I think what Kodi Smit-McPhee did was really a difficult role because so much has to be under the surface. Troy is such a joy and makes me so happy.

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth (“Dune”)

Clearly it would either be “Power of the Dog” or “Dune” since those are my two favorite movies. I normally like to go back and read the source material but haven’t had time this year. Ultimately, my choice is going to be “Dune” because this is my way to honor what Denis accomplished. I’m already awarding Jane as director.

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (“The Worst Person in the World”)

I’ve thought about this one a lot and have to go with “Worst Person.” I really, truly loved that movie. The only other one that comes close to me is “Don’t Look Up.” Those were the two stories that resonated for me.

