See Tom Hanks as Geppetto in Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Pinocchio’: Watch the trailer

Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis are back together again.

The Oscar-winning “Forrest Gump” collaborators, who also made “Cast Away” and “The Polar Express” together, have reunited for a new take on “Pinocchio.” The project will stream on Disney+ later this year.

Here’s the official boilerplate provided by Disney about the project:

Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her marionette Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

Zemeckis, Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz are the film’s producers, with Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns the executive producers.

The film will stream on Disney+ Day – which is September 8, 2022. Disney calls the event “an annual celebration of the Disney+ global community that debuted in 2021 and features content premieres from the streaming service’s marquee brands, special experiences and offers for subscribers and fans, and more.”

Disney+ Day serves as a launchpad for the D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

