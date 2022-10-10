Selena Gomez opens up in ‘My Mind & Me’ trailer: Watch now

On Monday, Apple released the first official trailer for its upcoming documentary film centered around global pop superstar Selena Gomez, whose decade-spanning career will be explored in the film, titled “My Mind & Me.”

It will serve as the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.”

The official synopsis for “My Mind & Me” reads as follows:

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

The film is directed by Alek Keshishian, who also serves as a writer and producer. It was also co-written by him and Paul Merchand, who previously worked on the Taylor Swift-centered documentary “Miss Americana.”

You can take a look at the trailer below:

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” will be released on November 4, 2022, on Apple TV+.

