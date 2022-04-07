Don’t worry, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ fans: Selena Gomez could still contend at Emmys despite winter awards snubs

Hulu’s freshman comedy “Only Murders in the Building” has had an incredibly strong string of nominations at this year’s winter awards. The hilarious and stylish riff on true crime podcasting earned three noms at both the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes, plus bids with the Producers Guild, Writers Guild and Critics Choice Awards. One name frequently and surprisingly omitted from many of those nominations lists, though, is series star Selena Gomez, who plays the dry and urbane millennial Mabel to Steve Martin and Martin Short‘s more hilariously broad comedic duo. Could her potential Emmy citation be in jeopardy, or will the sardonic glue that holds the series together get the last laugh?

According to Gold Derby’s current Emmy predictions, Gomez has no reason to fret just yet. In the expected six person line-up, Gomez sneaks into the final slot in sixth place, trailing reigning champion Jean Smart (“Hacks”), past winner Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), past nominees Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), plus breakout star Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”). We’ve seen this movie before, though, when our 2022 SAG odds had Gomez comfortably in fourth place before she wound up empty-handed, likely surpassed by the underestimated Sandra Oh (“The Chair”) and Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”).

Recent Emmy history says that despite those snubs, Gomez could still pull off the nomination. Last year’s Comedy Actress lineup featured two nominees who had similar snubs at precursors. Aidy Bryant never earned a single SAG, Golden Globe or Critics Choice nomination for “Shrill” and yet she landed an Emmy bid for the third and final season. Similarly, Allison Janney only nabbed one Globes bid and was skunked by the SAG Awards for the entire run of “Mom,” but she earned three nominations for that series at the Emmys in Comedy Actress, including one for the last season after two years of omissions; for the first three seasons, she competed in supporting actress, where she earned three bids and won twice.

Two years prior – in one of the biggest surprises of nominations morning in 2019 – Catherine O’Hara nabbed an Emmy mention for the fifth season of “Schitt’s Creek” after four years of awards neglect everywhere, which sparked a run of subsequent nominations and victories at all of the other awards bodies, including the series’ perfect sweep at the 2020 Emmys.

What bolsters Gomez’s chances even more is how well we anticipate the series to do overall in the above-the-line categories. In addition to Gomez’s potential bid, our odds expect nominations for Comedy Series, two in Comedy Actor for Steve Martin and Martin Short, and one for Amy Ryan in Comedy Supporting Actress. If the series performs this well – not to mention potential guest acting bids for Tina Fey, Jane Lynch and Nathan Lane – it seems hard to believe that voters wouldn’t check off Gomez, too, especially since the unlimited ballot allows them to select as many performers as they’d like during the nominations round. In a very close race for those final slots, that freedom to vote for Gomez without having to worry about what other contender they may need to exclude from their lineups could make or break her prospects.

Those other contenders will prove Gomez’s biggest hurdle. In a less crowded year for Comedy Actress turns, a groundswell of support for “Only Murders in the Building” would easily nab her one of the six slots. This year, though, she will have to fend off the likes of SAG nominee Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”), Sandra Oh (“The Chair”), past Emmy nominees Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”) and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”), plus others.

