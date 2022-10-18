Selma Blair’s ‘heart is broken in the best way’ after emotional ‘Dancing with the Stars’ exit

Selma Blair withdrew from “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday night due to health concerns related to her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis, but the actress is forever grateful for the experience she never thought she’d have.

“From Day 1 of joining this show and knowing Sasha [Farber, her partner] before that some, this has been such an awakening in ways that I didn’t think would happen in my lifetime,” she told our sister site Variety after the show. “I didn’t think I’d even have this earnestness in my lifetime to genuinely want to do this and for risk of embarrassment. Forgetting my disabilities or my chronic illness, I wasn’t an accomplished dancer at all. So it’s always scary to put it out there.”

Being on the show has made Blair realize how distorted “our perceptions of people or certain shows or what we think” could be. “This is gold here,” she continued. “What these celebrities and pros put together is real passion of some kind of self-love, acceptance and performance. It’s a really wonderful reminder and to be embraced by these people, my heart is broken in the best way.”

During their rehearsal package on Monday’s show, Blair told Farber that she could no longer continue the competition after getting her MRI results back. “With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations, and my body has taken a hit. It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. I could do extensive damage that I, of course, do not want,” she said. The pair performed a final dance, a “gentle” waltz, for Most Memorable Year Night to “What the World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day. Blair’s most memorable year was 2018, the year she was diagnosed with MS. The judges awarded them a perfect score of 40 as they tearfully bid adieu.

Blair has “high hopes” of returning to perform on the finale, but Farber wants to cross that bridge when they get to it. “We gotta look after her health and her body. That’s priority number one. And I think the hard thing is with these injuries, she doesn’t feel her left side,” he explained. “When I would be like, ‘Are you OK? How are you feeling? Does this hurt?’ She would be like, ‘No, I’m great, I’m great!’ But little did we know… sometimes the connection would come back to her body and she would have proper feel of the left leg and the side.”

The pro is proud of all that Blair has accomplished in her five weeks on “Dancing” and is grateful to her as well for helping him through a tough year, marked by his split from his wife and fellow pro Emma Slater. “It’s been a sh–show of a year to put lightly,” he said. “But there isn’t enough words to tell to say how proud I am. She is a true inspiration. She has not only inspired myself, but so many people around the world. And I’m saying world not just America, because we’ve been getting so much support from overseas. There’s nothing that this lady can’t do. This lady right here is an incredible mother, an amazing, iconic actress and a phenomenal dancer. And I couldn’t be more proud.”

“Dancing with the Stars'” two-night Stories Week continues on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

